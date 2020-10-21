It’s laughable that suddenly many Republicans in Congress are developing a conscience, after more than three years of enabling Donald Trump running roughshod over our democracy. Any fair-minded observer can easily see they have been willing accomplices.
The statement by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that his party needs to remain in power as a “firewall to stop the Democrats” is a brazen expression of his own hypocrisy, after refusing to pass hundreds of bills sent by the House and gloating about it.
Former GOP Rep. Thomas M. Davis argues that Democrats “will start doing goofy things like packing the Supreme Court.” Funny, Republicans have been packing the courts for years.
McConnell prevented scores of President Obama’s judicial nominees from votes, holding those positions “open” until Trump could fill them. The supposedly sacred number of nine Supreme Court justices was reduced to eight for 14 months because McConnell refused to grant a hearing to Judge Merrick Garland after Justice Antonin Scalia died in early 2016.
As he sinks in the polls in these last few weeks before the election, some Republican senators are now distancing themselves from Trump, like rats fleeing a sinking ship. If they had any integrity, they would have convicted Trump at the conclusion of the impeachment proceedings and removed him from office.
Instead, they showed us their loyalty is not to America, but to the president whose coattails they were riding.
Vote the GOP out of Congress and the Oval Office in November.
Donald Ziegler,
Bluefield
