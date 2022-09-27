While many residents of Southwest Virginia wait until election day to cast their ballot, it is important to remember that in-person, early voting is now available at your local general registrar’s office. So, if you want to avoid long lines at your normal polling precinct on Nov. 8, you can cast an early, in-person ballot, now.
As an example, if you live in Tazewell County, you would need to travel to the voter registration office located at 2848 Riverside Drive, North Tazewell, to cast your early, in-person ballot.
You will have to present your ID and then you can vote early. It’s that simple.
Early in-person voting in Virginia will also be held each of the two Saturdays preceding Election Day.
Additionally, absentee ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 23 to military and overseas voters as well as anyone who has applied to receive one. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in-person, by mail, online or by contacting their general registrar’s office.
Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot, according to the Virginia Department of Election. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the general registrar’s office or your polling location on Election Day. Furthermore, any voter mailing an absentee ballot must have it postmarked no later than Nov. 8.
Local, state and federal races will be on your Virginia ballot. A few of the key races include:
• U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., is being challenged by Democrat Taysha Lee DeVaughan.
• Three town council seats are up for grabs in Bluefield, Va. with only three candidates: Cathy C. Payne, Anglis Trigg Jr. and Roy Lee Riffe.
• In the town of Tazewell, five candidates are running for three open council seats. They are Zach T. Hash, Jonathan E. Hankins, Justin A. Takach, Emily Combs Davis and Zach T. Cline. Micheal F. Hoops is running unopposed for mayor in Tazewell.
• Two candidates are vying for mayor of Pocahontas with incumbent Benjamin A. Gibson being challenged by J. Danny Williams. Six candidates are running for four town council seats in Pocahontas. They are Ted Michael Sluss, Michael H. Gibson, Karen H. LaFon, J. Suzanne Brinegar, M.K. “Missy” Gibson and Don E. Cates II.
• Five town council seats, and the mayoral slot, are on the ballot in Richlands with Mayor Rod D. Cury running unopposed. Laura A. Mollo, Rick L. Wood II and Jannis R. “Jan” White are running unopposed for three council seats. However, four candidates are vying to complete the unexpired terms of two former council members who recently resigned. The candidates for those two council seats are Dana Altizer Moats, Karen S. Deel, Gary W. Jackson and Jordan C. Bales.
• Three candidates are running for three seats on the Cedar Bluff Town Council. They are Kenneth M. Shepard, Terry L. Stevenson and Joe Blair McGlothlin.
If you live in West Virginia, you will have to wait a little bit longer before you can cast an early ballot.
Early voting in the Mountain State begins on October 26 and continues through November 5.
So the focus, at least for now, is on Virginia.
Residents of the Commonwealth who want to cast a ballot early can do so now.
While we realize that some in our region will probably wait until Nov. 8 before casting a ballot at their normal polling precinct, it is still critical for everyone to vote, regardless of whether they cast an early ballot or wait until election day to vote.
