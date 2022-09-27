BLUEFIELD[mdash] Mrs. Flora Ramona (Mona) Nichols, 94, of Bluefield, WV passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022 at her home. She was born in, Lowe, WV on September 7, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Dathan Clark and Ada Marian Fitzgerald Clark. Mona is preceded in death by her pa…