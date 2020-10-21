Early voting has been underway since late September in the state of Virginia. Beginning today, residents of the Mountain State will finally be able to cast an in person, early ballot.
Early voting is provided as a convenience to those voters who are interested in avoiding long lines at the polls on Nov. 3. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, early voting takes on an added level of importance this year. With COVID-19 cases spiking again in a majority of the states, there is reason to be concerned. No one knows where we will be at in terms of virus cases and community spread come Nov. 3.
So having early, in person voting available is a welcomed option to consider.
As in past years, four early voting precincts will be operational beginning today in Mercer County. They include:
• The Mercer County Courthouse, located at 1501 Main Street in Princeton.
• The Sims Wellness Center, located at 1780 Stadium Drive in Bluefield.
• Four Seasons Answering Service, located at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell.
• Covenant Baptist Church, located at 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
All early voting locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Virus safety protocols will be in place at all early voting locations, according to Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye.
“We are asking that all of our voters coming in have masks,” Moye said. “We are going to practice the social distancing rule and we are going to have crowd control in place. We want to keep everybody as safe as possible with our four locations.”
The last day to vote early in West Virginia is Saturday, Oct. 31.
Early voting is different from absentee voting by mail in that residents are allowed to cast a ballot in person at their local county clerk’s office, or at a satellite early voting precinct. There also is no need to be concerned about the security of a ballot since you will be voting in person at your local county clerk’s office, or at a satellite early voting precinct.
Given ongoing concerns about COVID-19, we expect that many area residents will take advantage of early voting in West Virginia this year. And you can vote early beginning today.
We urge everyone to vote. And if you hope to avoid long lines at the polls on election day, please take advantage of early voting. It is a safe and convenient way to cast a ballot.
