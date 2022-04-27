Early voting for West Virginia’s May 10 Primary Election begins today, giving voters an opportunity to cast an in-person ballot ahead of election day, when longer lines are expected at polling precincts.
Voters will determine an election of particular importance this year with control of the U.S House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate back up for grabs during the general election this November. But up first is the May primary where voters will nominate a Democratic and Republican candidate for those federal races, while also voting on a number of local and state races.
Here in southern West Virginia, incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller is facing four challengers who are vying for the Republican nomination to the newly created 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Those individuals challenging Miller for the Republican nomination include Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Scott Fuller of Kenova, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, and Kent Stevens of Milton.
The winner of the Republican Primary will face Democrat Lacy Watson of Bluefield this November. Watson is the only Democrat on the May ballot for the U.S. House seat.
Early voting gets underway today and continues through Saturday, May 7. Any registered voter may cast an early ballot at their county courthouse (or annex) or at a designated community voting location.
Here in Mercer County, in addition to the courthouse in Princeton, voters can also cast an early ballot at the Herb Sims Wellness Center on Stadium Drive in Bluefield, Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell and Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
Early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including Saturday, April 30, and Saturday, May 7.
West Virginia’s 2022 Primaries are semi-open, allowing for voters who are not affiliated with a recognized political party to participate in the party’s primary of their choosing, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. However, unaffiliated voters must ask the poll workers for the specific party’s ballot they desire to cast.
Several races that are non-partisan will be decided by voters on May 10.
These include the high-profile Mercer County Board of Education contest, where 15 candidates are vying for only three seats on the school board. The candidates include Pat Watkins and Bruce Barilla in District 1; Carl Calfee, Jennifer Moore, incumbent Gregory Prudich, incumbent Jacinda Santon Smith, Tara Lively Mitchell and Holly (Buckner) Parish in District 2; Susan Sparks Gaither, Bo Webb, Mark D. Godfrey, Davette Hoylman, Angela M. Lambert, Joshua Ellison and Brandi Reece in District 3.
A number of other races also are on the ballot, including:
• The state Senate District 6 contest where incumbent Republican Mark R. Maynard of Wayne is being challenged by Wesley Blankenship of Baisden and Sabrina Grace of Williamson for the GOP nomination. Democrat Tiffany Clemins is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 6.
• The state House District 36 contest, where two Republicans, Anita Hall and Tom Acosta, are vying for the Republican nomination with the winner facing the lone Democrat, incumbent Delegate Ed Evans in November.
• In the three new state Delegate Districts serving Mercer County, two Democrats and three Republicans are running unopposed for their party’s nomination. They include Democrat Skip Crane and Democrat Tina Russell in the 37th and 38th delegate districts. Incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart is running unopposed for the GOP nomination in the 37th Delegate District with incumbent Republican Joe Ellington unopposed for the GOP nomination in the 38th and incumbent Republican Doug Smith unopposed for his party’s nomination in the 39th District.
While we realize that some in our region will probably wait until May 10 before casting a ballot at their normal polling precinct, it is still critical for everyone to vote, regardless of whether they cast an early ballot or wait until election day.
It’s a critically important election year, so everyone should cast a ballot, both on May 10 and Nov. 8.
No excuses. Just vote.
