While a career in law enforcement may not be for everyone, a local sheriff’s office is still offering a way for concerned citizens to serve, particularly when extra help may be needed during an emergency.
Applications are now being accepted for membership into the new Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Posse Program. It’s an initiative that will allow volunteers to take training in a variety of subjects such as basic medical needs, search and rescue techniques and law enforcement procedures.
The goal is to have a group of trained community volunteers who can be called upon when needed, particularly during an emergency situation. The volunteers would assist citizens as well as law enforcement.
Posse members will see and learn about every aspect of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office including communications, the detective division, patrol, school safety and more, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.
“Establishing a volunteer posse program not only gives us extra eyes and ears around the county, but gives us a specialized group we can call upon during various emergency situations” Hieatt said. “The sheriff’s office is looking for individuals who can go through special training sessions in the evenings for two weeks and then are willing to attend training once a month, and be ready to be called upon during an emergency where extra help may be needed and various events across the county.”
For those citizens who would like to serve their community, and assist the brave men and women of law enforcement, the new posse program merits consideration. It’s a chance to both serve our neighbors during times of need while also learning more about basic law enforcement techniques.
Having additional volunteers who would be available to assist in search and rescue missions, or to help out during emergencies like flash flooding or other calamities, is an excellent idea.
Anyone who is interested in joining the posse program can email brian.triplett@tcsova.org for applications and questions. They may also call 276-988-1108.
With hope the sheriff’s office will receive a good response to this worthwhile initiative.
