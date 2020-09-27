One of the concerns that has been expressed about the Nov. 3 election is the availability of poll workers. In West Virginia, many of the region’s veteran poll workers are over 60 years old, and thus at a higher risk for the COVID-19 virus.
Still, polling precincts must be fully staffed this fall, as many residents of the Mountain State are eager to vote in person on Nov. 3. That’s why we were pleased to learn last week that 1,318 people have already volunteered to serve as alternate poll workers, if needed, for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Having this many alternate poll workers on stand by should help to ensure that there will be no disruptions this fall when voters head to the polls.
In West Virginia, it is anticipated that the majority of registered voters casting a ballot in the November General Election will do so in-person, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. West Virginia also allows for early in-person voting for 10 days, from Wednesday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 31, prior to the November 3rd General Election.
On Election Day, it takes about 9,000 poll workers to staff the state’s 1,708 voting precincts. Warner said he’s been working with county clerks long before the June Primary Election to recruit registered voters to volunteer to serve as paid poll workers for the November General Election.
“Several of our veteran poll workers are over 60 years old. They may decide to sit out the General Election,” Warner said. “So we’ve been working to recruit others to serve. Our veterans will be back in future elections.”
For the June Primary, Warner said his office developed a partnership with the West Virginia Real Estate Commission to help recruit realtors and brokers to serve as poll workers. For the General Election, he worked with the state’s various United Way organizations to recruit poll workers.
A total of 1,318 registered voters from 38 different counties have volunteered so far to be poll workers in their home counties. This is in addition to the poll workers who were already nominated by their parties to work Election Day.
As preparations continue for the November election, the state is still working with all 55 county clerks to ensure that adequate protective equipment for poll workers and staff members is on hand. Warner said gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be available to keep all 1,708 polling locations and election equipment clean and safe.
“Not one case of COVID-19 was attributed to voting in-person during the June Primary Election. We expect the same for the General Election,” Warner said. “The safety of our poll workers and in-person voters is our top priority.”
We join Warner in applauding all of the volunteers who have stepped up to help as poll workers this November. Since there is still great uncertainty in terms of what to expect this fall with the pandemic, and the possibility of a second wave of the virus, having a team of volunteers available to work as needed is of critical importance.
With more than 1,300 volunteers ready to serve, West Virginia should be in good shape come Nov. 3.
