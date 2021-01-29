Motorists who travel Airport Road near Bluefield on a regular basis have been able to get a first-hand look at the ongoing construction of the King Coal Highway. And there has been a significant uptick in work in that area in recent weeks.
Construction on the new four-lane corridor’s second bridge is now underway and visible to motorists, as it is being developed right off of Airport Road. The bridge, extending over the Bull Tail Hollow Road area, will carry traffic along with a second bridge being constructed in the Kee Dam area from Route 460 to Route 123, also known as Airport Road.
The $57 million project, which will link the existing twin interstate bridges at Stoney Ridge and the K.A. Ammar Interchange with Route 123, is still expected to be completed later this year. Once the project is finished, it will create a usable segment of the future Interstate 73/74 corridor near Bluefield.
The current contract creates another 3.8 miles of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County. That contract has a projected completion date of Oct. 31, according Joe Pack, district engineer and manager of District 10 of the state Department of Highways.
“That is our current schedule. There are different phases like anything you do,” Pack recently told the Daily Telegraph. “We plan on having traffic on it this fall, yes.”
Once it is opened to traffic, the new road will provide improved access to the Mercer County Airport. It will also provide a new route to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail for ATV tourists who travel to the region each week. For visitors who may be unfamiliar with Mercer County, the new direct route will help them get to their destination more easily, according to Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“Any time you can provide a more convenient point of access to a destination, then you’re meeting the needs for the visitor,” Null said. “You want to make sure they have a convenient way to get to the trail system so they will return.”
It’s good to hear that the project is still on schedule for an Oct. 31 completion date. It also helps that motorists traveling along Airport Road have been able to view the ongoing construction. This allows them to get a first-hand look at a project that they have likely read articles about in the past.
Of course, once construction is completed on the latest contract, the pressure will be on area leaders — including those on the local, state and federal levels — to find additional state and federal funding to allow for a continuation of construction on this critical four-lane corridor for southern West Virginia.
