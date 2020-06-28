The alarming surge in coronavirus cases that we have seen in Mercer County in recent days should serve as a wake-up call to area residents. The virus is real, and it is spreading in our community.
We can and must do better when it comes to taking steps to slow the spread of infection.
Sadly, folks have been downright lackadaisical when it comes to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. And that’s why the pandemic is accelerating. While it may be an inconvenience, we should all still be practicing social distancing. This involves staying about six feet away from other people when out in public.
Of course, when social distancing isn’t possible, the CDC recommends wearing a mask. We know the idea of wearing a mask has become a political hot potato here in the mountains — thanks in a big part to the mask mandate issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. But wearing a mask, particularly when you are amongst a large crowd of people and social distancing isn’t possible, is the next best thing to do.
Folks, the pandemic isn’t over. Instead of going down, our local cases are soaring.
We were surprised to learn that so many people from the area have decided to vacation in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Florida and other virus hot spots across the East Coast. Honesty, we didn’t expect that many people to be traveling out of state during a global pandemic. Sadly, many who have returned from Myrtle Beach in recent days have brought the virus back home with them to West Virginia, and Mercer County in particular.
Honestly, this is probably a good year to travel a little bit closer to home. Why not visit a regional destinations in West Virginia and Virginia this summer? That way you can have a better idea of how many active virus cases are present in a certain region or city. Even better, why not visit local attractions in our own backyard?
Perhaps Gov. Jim Justice put it best this week with a simple, but rather blunt, statement: “Myrtle Beach is an absolute hot spot. If I were you, I would consider going somewhere else (for a vacation). If you don’t have to travel out of state, why do it?”
We know everyone is tired of the pandemic. So are we. Trust us, we would rather be writing about something else other than COVID-19. But the virus is still here. Predictions earlier this year that the pandemic would simply fade away once summer and warm temperatures arrived have proven to be unfounded.
Say what you want on social media — and yes, we are reading a lot of those snarky comments some are posting on our Facebook page — but the virus is real. Yes, those who are at the greatest risk are the elderly and individuals with chronic medical conditions. But some states are now reporting a surge in new cases involving young people. More than 2.3 million Americans have been sickened by the virus to date, and more than 120,000 virus-related deaths have been reported. That number is likely to climb even further in the weeks ahead, particularly with coronavirus cases now rising in about half of the states.
Go ahead and dispute those figures, if you choose to do so. That is certainly your right to disagree.
However, if we refuse to take the virus seriously, and continue to ignore the common sense recommendations of health officials, the pandemic that began in China a mere seven months ago won’t be going away anytime soon.
Unless you are absolutely determined to catch COVID-19, and to infect your loved ones and friends in the process, can we — at the very least — please try and take this pandemic seriously?
Social distancing. Six feet apart. Is that too much to ask for?
And please no more travel to Myrtle Beach, at least for the time being.
