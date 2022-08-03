School will be back in session later this month for students in Mercer County, and once again the option of virtual learning will be offered to parents and students.
That may come as a surprise to some, particularly this far into the pandemic. However, COVID cases are rising again thanks to the new variants out there, including the more contagious BA.5. So the pandemic is not over.
Virtual learning had a bumpy start when it was rolled out by school officials in late 2020. One problem for some families in the region was access, or the lack thereof, to high-speed broadband from their homes.
Ultimately, as pandemic restrictions were lifted, more parents opted for in-school learning locally as opposed to the virtual option.
But the option of virtual learning is still available, and an informational meeting is scheduled for today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton to discuss the virtual learning program. Current Mercer County students, homeschooled students, private school students and families new to Mercer County are all invited to attend today’s informational session.
Students are due back in school in Mercer County on Friday, August 26.
Applications for virtual learning are being accepted from Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 24. So if you want your child to participate in virtual online learning from home, you will need to act soon.
Once again this year, Mercer County Schools will be using Proximity Learning, the same program utilized during the 2021-2022 school year. Proximity offers live instruction five days a week. Students will be required to log into courses and participate daily. Applications will be turned in at the schools where the students are enrolled.
In order to qualify for virtual learning, Mercer County Schools says students must have access to consistent, daily internet service. In other words, parents must ensure they have high-speed broadband at home. Otherwise, virtual learning won’t be an option.
It will be interesting to see how many parents opt for virtual learning this fall. It all could depend upon how we view the pandemic today, two years and six-months after the first school closures and emergency declarations.
Back then we didn’t know anything about COVID-19. Today, we are all more knowledgable about the virus, and available vaccines and treatments. Some of us have already had COVID, and have developed natural immunity. Others have still successfully evaded the virus to date.
Still it is good to know that the option of virtual learning is still available, particularly for those parents who still aren’t comfortable with the idea of their children being in a physical classroom setting during an ongoing pandemic.
