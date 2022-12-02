The year 2022 is shaping up to be another productive period for economic development and tourism growth in the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia.
So far this year, 26 new projects have been announced for the greater Southwest Virginia region that will create 621 new full-time jobs and 104 part-time jobs. The developments represent more than $218 million in private investment, according to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
Another 53 active economic development projects are currently being pursued, according to VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. The economic development report for 2022 was discussed during VCEDA's November board meeting.
Belcher says another 26 loan and grant applications are pending, involving a potential $871,200 in new funding, 88 full-time and 87 part-time jobs and more than $1.77 million in private investment. More economic development announcements also are pending. For example, during the November meeting, the board also approved a $447,200 loan for a project in Tazewell County that will create new jobs. Belcher said an official announcement will be forthcoming on that project.
Furthermore, the authority also completed 24 outreach marketing events across the United States in 2022 to help promote the coalfield region of Southwest Virginia to prospective businesses and industries.
VCEDA was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1988 to help with the diversification of the region's economy, which at the time was largely based upon coal production. In recent years the focus has moved toward electronic information technology, energy, education, emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and tourism growth.
It’s good to hear of success stories that are emerging out of the seven-county coalfield region. We’ll take all the good news we can get during difficult economic times.
We applaud and welcome all of the new business arrivals and economic development announcements for the region.
The new jobs, and tax revenue, that is being created as a result of these new developments provides hope for a brighter future.
We also anticipate additional announcements in the months ahead.
