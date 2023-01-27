The Commonwealth of Virginia recently made national headlines for all of the wrong reasons. It was revealed that some schools in Fairfax County in Northern Virginia had been withholding National Merit awards from students, thereby jeopardizing their scholarship opportunities and denying the students their due recognition for outstanding academic achievements.
The delay prompted complaints from some parents and activists who said the schools chose to withhold notification to downplay individual achievement in favor of equity, according to the Associated Press.
Good grief. Why would educators not recognize students for their outstanding academic achievements?
In response to the national news media reports, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin asked Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate the school districts handling of the more than 1,000 students who were not notified of their National Merit Awards. It was later determined that at least 16 other Northern Virginia schools also delayed notifying students of their National Merit recognition, the Associated Press report added.
Youngkin, who has made education a centerpiece of his agenda, subsequently called on lawmakers to sponsor legislation on his behalf that would require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other academic awards.
“Parents are rightfully upset and they should be,” Youngkin said in a news release issued by the governor’s office.
“We will not allow our students and their parents to be left uninformed of their hard-earned recognition in what we now know was widespread across more than a dozen schools in multiple school divisions,” Youngkin added.
It should be noted that no such problems have been reported to date in Southwest Virginia, nor do we anticipate any future issues.
Area school districts in the deep south counties have historically done an exceptional job in recognizing outstanding student achievement, and we expect that to continue.
It is unclear at this point if the divided Virginia General Assembly — where the House is controlled by Republicans and the Senate by Democrats — will pass Youngkin’s proposed legislation. But lawmakers certainly should give it ample consideration, particularly in light of the troubling revelations in the Northern Virginia school districts.
It is a shame that a law would be required to compel school systems to do this. All schools should rightfully recognize students for their academic achievements.
It’s as simple as that.
