Area residents who have been troubled by the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine will have an opportunity this weekend to show their support for the war victims.
Multiple denominations are coming together Sunday to offer prayers and hope to the millions of people who are suffering in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s unprovoked war.
The public event, a Community Vigil for Ukraine, will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Chicory Square in downtown Bluefield. The vigil is sponsored by Christ Episcopal Church, the Scott Street Baptist Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Islamic Society of the Appalachian Region, the Bluefield Union Mission and the city of Bluefield. It will include representatives of these churches and other local entities, including the local Jewish community.
Representatives of local faith communities will offer thoughts and prayers at Sunday’s vigil for the people of Ukraine and all who are caught up in the violence and bloodshed. People of all faiths and no faith are invited to attend and stand in solidarity with all who are suffering and in danger, according to the event organizers.
“It’s a human tragedy,” Rev. Lou Hays, interim rector at Christ Episcopal Church in Bluefield, said last week of the war. “I’ve been referring to it in my sermons at Christ Episcopal Church and people have responded well to that. We have also started playing the Ukrainian national anthem at the end of our service, and people have found that very moving.”
Sunday’s vigil is not a political rally. Instead it is an opportunity to pray or express concerns for all caught up in the tragedy. This includes innocent civilians, particularly women and children, soldiers on both sides of the fighting, and the millions of refugees who have now been displaced as a result of the war.
“This is an interfaith experience not just about war, but about God’s love,” Rev. Garry D. Moore, Sr., of Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield, said, adding that prayers will be offered for everyone caught up in the war.
“We’ll also be praying for our Russian brothers and sisters, because not all of them are for this war,” Moore said.
We know many area residents have been moved by the plight of the Ukrainians, who despite being outnumbered and outgunned, have taken up arms to defend their country from their Russian invaders. Four weeks into the war, Ukraine is still standing — defying the predictions of many while also frustrating Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military generals.
Sunday’s vigil is open to the public. It is our hope that many area residents will attend to show their support for the good citizens of Ukraine, who are fighting for both their freedom and their country.
