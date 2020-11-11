Today, we should all pause and give thanks to the millions of men and women who have so honorably served their country over the years.
Veterans Day is a time to pay tribute to the brave men and women who proudly wear, and have proudly worn, a uniform in service to our great nation. Here in the coalfields of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, we are proud of our veterans. We realize that the freedoms we enjoy today simply would not be possible had it not been for the many sacrifices made by our veterans throughout the years.
And their sacrifices continue to this very day. In fact, many of these brave men and women are still stationed in dangerous hot spots across the globe fighting the war on terror and other conflicts during a global pandemic.
As in past years, we say thank you to our many veterans, and we also honor them through parades and other special events. Of course, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, those events that are taking place today will be different this year.
For example, in McDowell County, a “reverse parade order” will be held this morning in downtown Welch, allowing for a continuation of one of the country’s longest ongoing Veterans Day parades.
For decades, large crowds of well wishers have lined the streets to watch high school bands, floats and other tributes to local veterans march down the street. But this year the parade, sponsored by the American Legion, will stand still while the spectators drive by it. That will allow for social distancing and ensure that large crowds are not gathered together.
“It’s going to be a reverse parade where the parade stands still and the people drive by,” Kierston Gillespie, court clerk for the city of Welch, said. “Our downtown is two lanes. We’re going to have one with the parade and the other where you can drive by it.”
So the parade will look and feel different today in Welch, but the city’s tradition of honoring veterans will continue. That’s important, as it is only fitting that we pay tribute to the brave men and women who have fought for our nation’s freedoms, battled our enemies and defended our borders with steadfast courage.
We as a region must continue to support all of our active military personnel, and our veterans. We can not and must not forget the many sacrifices made by these men and women over the years. It is because of their bravery and sacrifices that the United States stands as a beacon of freedom and as the greatest nation on this earth.
Today, and every day, we say thank you to our veterans — and ask you to do the same.
