While the average voter doesn’t normally pay as close attention as he or she should to bills introduced in the Legislature, occasionally measures of interest get people talking. Sometimes these are proposed laws that are popular with citizens, and sometimes they are bills that result in strong public opposition.
One such measure that is currently making its way through the West Virginia Legislature this year also has people talking. It would rollback vehicle inspections in West Virginia to once every two years.
At the moment, everyone is required to get an annual vehicle inspection, which can be an inconvenience at times for vehicle owners. So the bill is getting a lot of attention from voters — some of whom like the idea of doing away with annual inspections.
There are reasons why people like the idea. For example, it is often easy to overlook the fact that your vehicle inspection sticker is expired. Sometimes people don’t even realize their inspection sticker has expired until they are pulled over by police for an expired sticker. Furthermore, some also worry if their vehicle will pass the annual inspection.
But there are also many valid arguments in support of a yearly vehicle inspection.
The annual inspection helps to ensure that older vehicles that may have issues are kept in working order. This helps to ensure the safety of the driver and other motorists sharing the road. Without a yearly inspection, a vehicle with a safety issue may not get fixed.
West Virginia is one of only 11 states that still require an annual inspection of passenger vehicles. Four other states require a biennial (every two years) inspection and 37 states do not require an inspection although some have a few exceptions.
Several previous attempts in the Mountain State to either eliminate the inspection or change the frequency have failed. But there appears to be momentum in support of the bill this year in the West Virginia Legislature.
The measure, Senate Bill 254, cleared the West Virginia Senate last week on a third reading, and is currently under review in the House.
Area lawmakers, including Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District and House Majority Whip Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, both say they support the bill and will vote for it.
If the measure also passes the House, there is no current indication that Republican Gov. Jim Justice would veto the bill. Even if he did, the Republican super majority in Charleston does have the numbers now to override a gubernatorial veto.
Voters will likely be following the outcome of this bill. We should know soon if it clears or stalls in the House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.