Back in the late 1980s and 1990s, my oldest son and I would routinely watch NBA basketball.
That was during what I consider the best era of the NBA when starts like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Isaiah Thomas ruled, with Michael Jordan coming on the scene as well.
My son, well, all of my kids, also grew up sharing another of my interests: movies.
To this day, film is a common topic of discussion among us when we get together, and basketball the topic of discussion with my two sons. My daughters, well, not so much. But they sure love movies.
The other day, I received an email from my son with his annual Oscars review of the best movies he has seen in the last year. Of course, we agree on some, disagree on others, but we love every minute of the discussions. His favorite movie is “Dune,” which I loved. But my favorite is “The Power of the Dog,” which he also loved, but overall preferred “Dune.”
The email also sparked experiences I have had regarding the old saying, “The acorn does not fall very far from the tree.” I am sure there are exceptions to that, but probably not many.
And I will use my similarities to my own father as a case of unexpected similarities.
They were unexpected because he “left home,” which was the term used to describe a divorce in those days, and after the age of about 7 or 8 I was rarely around him as I grew up.
When I was 17 I did spend a summer working with him before I started college. I was a laborer at the paper mill in Covington and he was the superintendent on the job for a Princeton pipe-fitting/plumbing company.
Although I did not, unfortunately, inherit his knack for mechanical and construction work, I was amazed at how much I was like him in many other ways, even basic mannerisms and a similar way to to talk to people, and other personality traits. Strong genes, I figured, as well as his influence during the first several years of my life.
Never underestimate the impact you have on your children, both good and bad.
That being said, the other part of the equation is just how different kids are who had the same parents and were raised in basically the same environment.
Different personality traits, different interests, different talents, all mixed in with the similarities.
You take four kids, put certain pieces of them together, and come up with at least one of the parents.
I don’t know how many conversations I have had with parents about this, all being amazed at how different their kids are.
But those conversations always lead to the same conclusion: Variety is indeed the spice of life, and variety is also an essential ingredient for human survival.
If we all were alike and interested in the same things and had many of the same talents, the diversity of the talents and personalities that are required for progress and a society that works would be gone.
Life is not homogenous and it wasn’t intended to be.
That diversity also carries our children to different places, learning about the world, choosing their own paths and finding their own lives.
We may not always like that, and I will never forget my mother’s tears when my older sister left to go to nursing school in Roanoke.
But it’s a reality, especially these days, as the world has gradually shrunk and mobility is far easier than it once was.
There is nothing wrong with living in a cloistered community if that is what makes a person happy. But if everyone had always been happy with that, well, I’m not sure we would have ever evolved beyond tribal communities.
That sense of adventure, a desire to explore the world, an intellectual curiosity, creativity, communication – all are characteristics God gave us.
And I am quite sure he expects us to use them all, as well as the ability to relate to our children on all the common ground we can find.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.