On a story about Governor Jim Justice releasing details about vaccine lottery prizes:
• This is insanity. Think what that money could be better spent on in this state. Mind blowing! — Patrizia A.
• They’re really trying to kill us — Tonya B.
• It will be rigged. Prizes will be awarded to his friends — Tim S.
• How sad. Again, the government is spending money in a manner it has no business doing. I thought bribery was illegal and that is exactly what this is — Lonna A.
• It’s not bribery because you aren’t promised a gift. It’s a raffle more than anything — Rachel R.
• Great effort by the governor of West Virginia — Karen C.
On a story about a Tazewell County public hearing on a proposed cigarette tax increase:
• Need to raise it on all smoking items, including vaping. Might consider alcohol products as well— Bill S.
• And everyone wants $15 an hour. This is what happens your pay goes up so does the cost of living. People use that thing in your head called a brain! — Courtney S.
• Home rule in West Virginia, and whatever the mechanism is that allows counties in Virginia to impose sales tax, is highway robbery — Bill C.
• Democrats love higher taxes – Mike D.
• Why not ban cigarettes? They have killed over a hundred million people since 1964 worldwide — Tim W.
On a story about business growth on Mercer Street:
• It’s nice to see the rebirth of Mercer Street — Debra W.
• Keep ‘em coming! Love it — Sonia O.
• It’s sad the city of Princeton doesn’t want a church on Mercer Street — Heather R.
On a story about a bridge replacement project planned for Interstate 77 Exit 14:
• That detour will be a disaster, regardless of where it’s going. Why won’t the DOH just contraflow the other lane for a detour? Works in all 49 other states just fine — David L.
• Always make sense to do this kind of work at the busiest travel time of the year — John R.
• Sounds about right! Gotta love Mercer County — Amanda L.
On a story about President Biden’s incentives for a final “vaccine sprint” initiative:
• What a laughing stock he is making of our country — Lonna A.
• Yeah, Trump most definitely was the laughing stock of the country and the world— Jane D.
• He is more than welcome to take mine. Nothing is free — Jeanie McP
• Is Chinese beer any good? — Jeremy C.
• Lord help us. This is what’s in charge of America — Angela W.
• Well well well, if you get a DUI, we now know who served you — Mike W.
• I hope its draft — Bernice A.
On a story about longtime Richlands football assistant coach Jeff Tarter being chosen as the next head football coach:
• Awesome! — Susan W.
• Awesome! — Bob P.
• Congratulations — Walter B.
• Wow! Congratulations Jeff! Proud of you — Kevin M.
On a story about a traffic stop netting heroin, crack cocaine and cash in McDowell County:
• Awesome job — Cathy L.
• Great job officers for a job well done — Lonna and Mark A.
On a story about Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas saying the U.S. is taking a ‘very close look’ at digital vaccine passports for travel:
• No one’s business whether I have or have not had it and let’s be realistic, I’m probably never going to leave the country anyway. I can drive anywhere I wanna go — Gary S.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice calling for a legislative special session to seek $150 million for road maintenance projects:
• None for McDowell County, you can count on that! — Larkin R.
