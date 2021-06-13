It worked in Ohio, so why not West Virginia?
Getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19 is a noble and necessary cause, particularly here in Mercer County where vaccination rates are still lower than they should be. If Governor Jim Justice’s $1 million vaccine lottery encourages more people to be vaccinated, it will be money well spent.
In Ohio, after Gov. Mike DeWine launched his vaccine lottery system, vaccinations jumped 49 percent in the first two weeks. We would love to see similar results in the Mountain State, but so far only about 70,000 vaccinated citizens have registered for West Virginia’s lottery.
That’s not a bad number, but it certainly should be higher.
Here is how the West Virginia vaccine lottery will work. On June 20, one person in West Virginia who has been vaccinated for COVID-19 will win $1 million, and several others will take home major prizes as the state’s vaccine lottery begins.
Drawings will then be held once a week through Aug. 4 with $1 million given away each week, among other prizes.
On the last day of the vaccine lottery, which is Aug. 4, a grand prize of $1,588,000 will be awarded with the runner-up receiving $588,000. The 588,000 number refers to Justice’s campaign to get 70 percent of the population vaccinated, with that many more needed to reach the goal.
Other prizes being given away on June 20 include two Rocky Ridge specially outfitted pickup trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any state college or university to anyone between 12 and 25 years old, five custom hunting rifles, five custom shotguns and 25 weekend getaways. Eight more of those trucks will be given away during the course of the vaccine lottery.
To be eligible to win one of these prizes, you must have at least received your first COVID-19 shot. All of the current vaccines, with the exception of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, require two shots. Those who have been vaccinated also have to register for the lottery online.
June 20 is also West Virginia’s birthday, Father’s Day and the day the state will drop the mask-wearing mandate for everyone, regardless of their vaccination status. So it also seems like a good day to award $1 million to one lucky resident of West Virginia who is vaccinated against COVID-19.
We know some people are complaining about the vaccine lottery on social media. We are reading your comments on our Facebook page. It’s OK if you don’t agree with the lottery.
We also realize that there are people out there who are simply not going to take the vaccine at this time. And that is their right. But the more people who are vaccinated the better, particularly in light of all of the COVID variants that are out there. And local vaccination rates still need to improve, particularly in Mercer County where 121 virus-related deaths have been reported to date. If they don’t, the virus isn’t going to go away and new cases will continue to be reported in our region.
If the new lottery system will encourage more people to get vaccinated, then we are all for it.
