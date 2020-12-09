Health officials in West Virginia are expecting to receive their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. Gov. Jim Justice says the first batch of the vaccine from Pfizer is expected to arrive on December 15. He says a second batch of the vaccine from Moderna should arrive shortly after that.
Justice says the Mountain State will receive an initial allocation of approximately 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with a weekly ordering cap of about 16,000. Furthermore, Justice said the Moderna vaccine – the second vaccine submitted to the FDA for emergency use authorization – is expected about one week after the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine. West Virginia plans to receive an initial allocation of approximately 26,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with a weekly ordering cap of about 3,000 to 5,000.
In neighboring Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam also expects the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive around Dec. 15. Northam says Virginia will initially receive about 70,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with more doses to follow.
Both Pfizer and Moderna say their vaccine is about 90 percent effective in protecting against COVID-19.
Both vaccines will require two shots, about three to four weeks apart. Taking just the first shot, and not the second, won’t provide protection against the virus.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, the first recipients of the vaccine in West Virginia will be health care workers, first-responders and residents of nursing homes.
Both states anticipate health care workers and nursing homes to be among the first to be vaccinated.
In West Virginia, State National Guard Adjutant Gen. James Hoyer says a plan to handle and administer the vaccines is already in place. Hoyer says about 50 percent of the state’s total COVID-related deaths are at long-term care facilities. That’s why nursing homes are considered a priority for the first batch of the vaccine.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the Mountain State’s COVID-19 Czar, believes about 70 percent of all Americans will end up receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. He is urging everyone in the state to take the vaccine to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect themselves and others.
The fact that a COVID-19 vaccine could be arriving as early as this week may come as a surprise to some. Still, it could be weeks, if not months, before it is readily available for all who desire to receive it. So those individuals who are still fretting over whether or not to take the vaccine will have additional time to think about it.
Nevertheless, the fact that a vaccine is almost here means we are another big step closer toward the long-awaited end of this deadly pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.