Area health officials say they are still having trouble getting some individuals to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
In hopes of reaching more people, they are planning some vaccination clinics for later in the evening hours to accommodate those who work during the day. There are also plans in place to take mobile vaccination clinics to work places, churches, schools and other locations in hopes of getting more people vaccinated.
Governor Jim Justice has even taken the unusual step of offering a $100 savings bond to those individuals aged 16 to 35 who agree to take the vaccine, a move that has prompted a social media backlash with some on Facebook comparing the idea to bribery.
Of course, all of that negativity could be a part of the problem.
There are still some people out there who think the pandemic isn’t real. Or that it is all one big government conspiracy.
That’s silly. But we also acknowledge a few of the concerns out there.
We know there are some lines that shouldn’t be crossed. For example, taking the vaccine should be an individual choice, and not a requirement from a state or federal government. And the suggestion by some Democratic lawmakers that digital vaccine passports should be required for travel or even entry into a grocery store or restaurant is not only wrong, but also a direct attack on our individual freedoms.
Still we also realize that more people need to take the vaccine.
We need more shots in local arms now.
If local vaccination rates don’t improve, the virus is going to continue to linger around locally. Plus we also face the risk of another surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Already six cases of the more contagious COVID-19 United Kingdom variant have been found in the region. Four of those cases are in Mercer County and two are in McDowell County.
The variant, which was first found in the United Kingdom, is more contagious and can be deadlier than the original virus strain.
New virus-related deaths also were reported this week in Mercer and Tazewell counties following a long lull in local deaths. The latest death in Mercer County involved a 47-year-old male, one of the youngest virus-related deaths to be reported locally.
The unfortunate news is a reminder of the fact that the pandemic isn’t over.
We still need to take this seriously. And more folks still need to get vaccinated.
That’s the only way we are going to end this pandemic.
