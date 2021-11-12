Roger Topping’s decision to resign from his post as administrator of the Mercer County Health Department was the right move. As a leader, one has to take responsibility for the actions of an agency they are charged with overseeing.
The vaccine booster debacle that came to light last week at the health department was both disconcerting and a blow to public trust in an agency that is expected to be at the forefront of helping to navigate Mercer County through what we hope are the final months of this long and painful pandemic.
The state of West Virginia has not yet lifted its hold on the health department’s ability to administer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. A team of health professionals from the state was at the health department Tuesday to evaluate what went wrong with the administration of vaccine boosters and to make sure such a mistake doesn’t happen again.
West Virginia Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said Wednesday the state team completed their investigation into the vaccine error, adding that the state will issue a final report on the investigation, which will be sent to the Mercer County Board of Health.
State health officials confirmed last week that they were investigating the health department after learning that the agency administered the wrong dosage level of the COVID-19 Moderna booster shot at a clinic that was held on Oct. 28.
Area residents who attended that clinic were given a full dose of the Moderna booster rather then a half dose, which is the proper dosage.
Topping said earlier this week that the health department did not know the dosages should have been half, adding that a “mistake” was made.
Following Topping’s resignation Tuesday night, members of the Mercer County Board of Health announced that an immediate search would begin for a new administrator.
There needs to be a professional and comprehensive search to find the right candidate for this important position.
We need an experienced health care professional to lead the Mercer County Health Department.
Sadly, this is now the second time — in the middle of a global pandemic — that a shake-up at the health department has led to a change in leadership positions.
The public health blunders need to end once and for all. This reflects poorly on Mercer County and erodes public trust in our local health department during this ongoing pandemic.
Mercer County can do better, and must do better.
Find the right health care professional who can ensure that the health department is operating at the highest level of efficiency possible during this ongoing public health emergency.
