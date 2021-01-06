It was a somewhat chaotic scene Monday as numerous vehicles filled Blue Prince Road — stretching all the way to U.S. Route 460 — as hundreds waited for their chance to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, officials with the Mercer County Health Department quickly ran out of the first 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and many left without being vaccinated. Some took to social media to question why the vaccination effort couldn’t have been handled better. They asked why area residents were not allowed to schedule an appointment in advance. Some also wondered why people were not allowed to park in the large parking lot area of the old Hill’s Department Store that adjoins the health department as opposed to having a long line of vehicles stretching out as far as Route 460.
Of course, similar scenes to what we saw in Mercer County have been playing out across the nation. This is all new and it will take time before we see a more coordinated approach toward vaccine distribution.
But as additional doses of the vaccine become more readily available in the weeks ahead, we will likely see more carefully planned vaccine clinics. Eventually, you should be able to receive the vaccine at your local pharmacy or grocery store. Health officials are also working to develop a strategy to reach families living in more remote parts of our region.
That plan, recently unveiled by Mercer County Health Department’s Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic, calls for the deployment of a mobile vaccination clinic into rural communities. Stefancic’s plan was the first in the state to call for a mobile clinic model to administer the COVID vaccine to those individuals living in more remote areas. It was endorsed by Gov. Jim Justice during one of his recent virtual pandemic briefings.
Stefancic spoke virtually during that earlier pandemic briefing, explaining that getting the vaccine to families living in rural areas can be challenging due to transportation issues and the distance health care providers must travel to administer the vaccine.
To solve the problem, Stefancic said the health department has partnered with county emergency services personnel and other agencies to develop a mobile plan to bring the vaccine to communities. He says the mobile clinic may involve setting up tents or using a shelter, but it will all be self-contained with electricity and everything that is needed. Stefancic says an ambulance will also be on site for support if needed.
Some families living in more remote parts of the county may be unable to travel to the health department, or other vaccination sites, due to transportation, health or other issues. That’s why the mobile clinic is a good option, and another way to reach and inoculate a larger number of area residents.
Of course, getting the vaccine to all who want to take it won’t be easy.
With hope the health department will have a better plan in place for its next mass distribution cycle. Having that many cars waiting in line, and the line stretching as far out as it did Monday morning, creates an obvious traffic concern. An appointment process, or at the very least allowing motorists to park their vehicles in the large adjoining parking lot as they await a shot, would probably be a better approach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.