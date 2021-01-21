West Virginia is currently leading the nation when it comes to the number of individuals who have been vaccinated to date against COVID-19, a point that Gov. Jim Justice has been openly touting in recent days.
According to recent data, the Mountain State is now up to a first dose administration rate of 93.7 percent. West Virginia also remains the top-ranked state in the country for vaccine distribution on a per capita basis, the governor’s office announced on Tuesday.
The state has recorded a second dose administration rate of 80.0 percent, Justice said. So far, West Virginia has administered 124,325 first doses of the vaccine and 22,612 second doses, for a total of 146,937 doses administered overall statewide.
“West Virginia continues to lead the nation, but that’s not good enough for us,” Justice said during his virtual pandemic briefing Tuesday afternoon. “While everybody else is trying to figure out a system or standing around, twiddling their thumbs, West Virginia is not only leading the nation, we want to lap the field.”
OK. We, too, are glad to see that West Virginia is doing a good job to date with getting shots in arms. But we still have a long ways to go. So any talk of a victory lap at this point is certainly premature.
It also should be noted that some in southern West Virginia who want to receive the vaccine are still having a hard time figuring out how and where to get it. Plus, the extra 23,000 vaccine doses that the state was expected to receive this week didn’t arrive.
As a state and a nation, we are still very early into the vaccine distribution process. And it will still likely be spring before the vaccine is readily available for the general population.
For now, it is imperative for state officials to work toward ensuring that those individuals who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine have available access to it.
Locally, a mass vaccination clinic will be held Friday for those 65 years of age and older at the Princeton Church of God on Oakvale Road. However, enough people have already signed up for that clinic for the doses that will be available.
Those who are seeking information about when and where the vaccine will be available can call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. The purpose of the hotline is to help West Virginians get information on the distribution process and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. The telephone line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
