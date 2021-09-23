August 2021 Benchmark of Coronavirus Pandemic in United States of America
Regular FLU numbers from 2018-19 Influenza Season in United States:
35,500,000 Cases - 34,200 Deaths - Mortality rate = 0.1 percent (one tenth of one percent)
Americans diagnosed as infected by Coronavirus have reached a benchmark held in common with those diagnosed with the flu during the influenza season of 2018-19. Both groups, as of August 6, 2021, now exceed 35 million each.
However: Deaths from the flu only reached 34,000, or one tenth of one per cent.
Deaths from Coronavirus now exceed 600,000, or 1.7 percent of infected Americans.
So, if one is infected with the Coronavirus, his or her risk of being killed is seventeen times greater than from catching the flu. (Also a seemingly more excruciating death experience.) “Seventeen times greater risk of death than flu”
To mock and ridicule those who advocate for vaccination and the wearing of masks is to show a callous indifference to their fear!
My father was born in 1907 and grew up in Huntington, W.Va. He once told me of his memories of the Spanish Flu epidemic. He said that public officials required whole families to quarantine in their homes if a family member had the flu. Perhaps we do not appreciate how life in these United States has improved over the last century. Respecting the advice of medical scientists is not only wise, it is smart.
A primitive and controversial form of vaccination from Smallpox was available in the late 18th century. Benjamin Franklin wanted to have his young son vaccinated but his wife was opposed because of the risk from the vaccine itself. His son was not vaccinated and subsequently was infected and died from Smallpox. (from Smithsonian Magazine)
Art Mead, Bluefield, Va.
