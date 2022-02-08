State regulators are warning area residents of a new twist to a common scam that is once again circulating across West Virginia.
This latest version of the scam is troubling because the scammers often have enough specific information about a customer’s utility bill to make them sound credible, according to Susan Small with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
In one recent example, an Appalachian Power Company customer received a call in which the scammer claimed to represent the utility and threatened to shut off service if the customer didn’t pay the amount of money that was demanded. The scammer then insisted that the customer had to provide her bank debit card information and pay $778.09, which was the exact amount of the customer’s last bill, the PSC said in a news release warning state residents of this latest scam.
Small said the customer then told the scammer she had paid the bill in person and had a receipt. But the scammer continued to push his scheme, claiming that the payment had not been processed and the company never received the money. He then continued to threaten the woman with loss of electric service if she did not provide her debit card information — all red flag warnings of a scam.
While the woman interacted far too long with the scammer — something you should never do — she did ultimately hang up and call the customer service number on her real Appalachian Power bill to confirm that this was all a scam. Thankfully she never provided her debit card information to the scammer, and thus didn’t fall victim to this crime.
“Never engage with these criminals,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said last week. “If you receive a call from someone who threatens to shut off your utility service and demands payment, hang up immediately and call the number on your utility bill. Your utility representatives will provide accurate information about any outstanding balance and will appreciate the report of any scams that are being perpetrated in their name. You should also report the scam to local police.”
Area residents need to be careful. It’s easy to let our guard down, and sometimes you may not immediately realize that you are speaking to a scammer. But once an unsolicited caller demands personal information — a debit card number, a bank account number, a credit card number or Social Security number — this is almost always a sign of a scam.
Furthermore, anytime a caller demands payment via a pre-paid debit card, you should immediately hang up the phone, as the individual on the other end of the line is surely a scammer trying to steal money from you.
Unfortunately, new scams — or a new twist on old scams — are reported in our region on a regular basis. That’s why area residents need to be vigilant, particularly when responding to an unsolicited phone call, text message or email.
Please don’t fall for one of these scams.
