While the 2024 presidential election may be getting most of the attention right now, it is important to remember that a number of cities, towns and counties in our region will be holding equally important local elections later this summer and fall.
Voters should take note of these upcoming elections, and be prepared to cast a ballot.
First up are city elections in Mercer County.
The city election in Bluefield will be held on Tuesday, June 6.
Any qualified person desiring to become an at large candidate for the Bluefield Board of Directors will need to file a certificate of candidacy form beginning Thursday, March 16. Candidate forms may be obtained from the city clerk and completed forms will be accepted at city hall during regular business hours between March 16 to April 4 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. each day.
The election is open to any registered voter and residents of the city who are at least 18 years old and a West Virginia citizen can file as a candidate for city board. Each candidate will have to pay a filing fee of $120.
City Clerk Robert Luther says officials will publish a list of all candidates who file for office by the April 4 deadline in the Daily Telegraph.
In Princeton, three positions on city council are up, and those are the seats currently held by Mayor David Graham, and council members James Hill and Dewey Russell.
The candidate filing period is already open in Princeton, and closes on April 1, according to City Clerk Ken Clay.
Each candidate’s filing must include a petition supporting the candidacy with at least 50 signatures of registered voters.
All of the incumbents have already filed for re-election, according to Clay. He says three more candidacy forms were requested and given out, but they have not yet been returned.
Election day in Princeton is also Tuesday, June 6.
In Tazewell County, a number of races will be on the ballot later this year, including three seats on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and a full slate of constitutional officers, including sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer and circuit court clerk.
Two state offices will also be on the ballot in November. They are a House of Delegates seat currently held by Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, and a state Senate seat now held by Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell.
The Republican Party is expected to hold a firehouse primary in May to determine its slate of candidates. That means the GOP will not need the scheduled June 20 primary. The Democratic Party has not yet announced if they will hold their own primary or wait until the June 20 primary, which is needed only when more than one candidate is seeking the nomination for an office.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls says candidates have until April 6 to declare their candidacy in the primary.
With so many important races to be determined later this year, it would be a mistake for any voter to overlook the 2023 ballots.
Everyone should be prepared to vote. Likewise, prospective candidates should take steps now to ensure their placement on the upcoming summer and fall ballots.
