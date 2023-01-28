I just cannot believe it – they are having another Super Bowl (27th straight) in a couple of weeks without the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Even in a recent preliminary tussle with Tampa Bay, the Cowboys drew a record 32.1 million viewers. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, nobody draws more interest. With all the interest and money involved, not to mention a plethora of gambling that has wrapped its slimy tentacles around every event where a scoreboard still has lights, one would think that the NFL would find a way to get those Cowboys into the final game of the year.
After a generation of enduring the Jerry Jones regime and wondering why Jimmy Johnson was allowed to leave the building, I am still on the bandwagon. My daughter texted from Montana after the latest debacle against San Francisco and noted that “loyalty” is the key word. Nothing motivates at the pro level like the ol’ Silver and Blue star.
This devotion hearkens back to what Brigadier General John Buford, Jr., said in the opening hours of the battle at Gettysburg. Buford was in command of a small force as the Confederate army drew near and instantly understood that thousands of troops were coming together in what would surely be a massive showdown. He also realized that if he could not hold his position until expected reinforcements arrived, then the Army of Northern Virginia would gain the “high ground” and so have a tremendous advantage.
It was a desperate time and Buford told a subordinate officer that things could go awry in a hurry. He vowed to hold on, however and deprive the enemy of that high ground if he could and to go on fighting even if he could not. Buford said it was like watching something that you knew would go wrong, or fail and to join in anyway, even help it fail but there was nothing you could do about it.
So, that is what it is often like to be a Dallas fan. You check the television schedule to make certain that their game is on even though it almost surely will be because so many people tune in either to watch them demolish somebody or probably get beaten in the closing minutes in absolutely heartbreaking fashion. Lately, it has become more fashionable for the ‘Boys to make bonehead mistakes inside the last two minutes to doom their own chances.
Experts in finance (I am absolutely no good at managing money, either) and sometimes in sports call this “asset management.” On the football field, that means correctly watching the clock to make sure time is saved, evaluating time outs to hold them in reserve until their use is absolutely necessary, instructing personnel to get out of bounds as soon as any necessary yardage has been gained, calling plays that have key players in position to do the most damage to the opposition and above all to avoid turning the ball over.
Of late, the Cowboys have failed miserably in several areas. They keep games just close enough to ensure that no fan will be able to change channels, leave for a snack, go to the bathroom or avert eyes from the television until the final, gut-wrenching seconds have been drained from the clock. Even those Dallas fans who are not history buffs have encountered similar feelings to Custer’s Seventh Cavalry as they saw the waves of Sioux warriors come thundering down the hills at Little Big Horn. Oh, yes, that was another case of where the cowboy types failed to recognize all the signs of impending disaster and managed to put themselves in exactly in the right place at exactly the wrong time.
What makes them (coaches and some certain players) so aggravating is that we old-timers remember the days when Dallas was known for making great things happen in the most extreme circumstances. A generation or two ago when the team was involved in one of those nationally-televised games, people stayed glued to the tube not to wait for a beating but to see just how the ‘Poke would find yet another way to win.
There was the old Navy hero, Roger “the Dodger” Staubach who became the master of the final quarter comeback. Why, he even orchestrated the classic rally against those same 49ers who have stepped on the Cowboys’ neck the past two years. Or, a couple of decades later, Troy Aikman to Alvin Harper for a 70-plus yard strike to settle the issue against those same 49ers. Oh, well.
Now it has come down to – as someone said – where the Cowboys can beat 45-year-old Tom Brady but not his grandson (joke!) Brock Purdy. There is still gold in them thar California hills.
It sure would be nice some day to see the Cowboys finally take control of the high ground.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
