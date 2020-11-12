A university designation could be in the near future for Bluefield State College. College officials are embarking upon this important path by offering graduate degree programs at Bluefield State, a necessary first step toward achieving a university status designation.
This important move is the latest in a series of steps taken by Bluefield State College President Dr. Robin Capehart to enhance the 125-year-old institution of higher learning.
“Becoming a university would give us a higher aspirational level,” Capehart said last month after being formally inaugurated as the college’s new president, a ceremony that was delayed because of the pandemic. “Universities have a large reach in terms of attracting students. Becoming a university also attracts more international students.”
The college has three graduate programs that are pending review by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
In addition to seeking a university status designation, Capehart also is overseeing the development of the first on-campus housing at Bluefield State in more than 50 years. Construction is now underway on the first of four “quads” that will house 30 students each.
Capehart also recently announced the return of football to the college after a long absence and plans to use the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center for the college’s health science programs with additional student housing and a cafeteria included in the hospital plan. The college’s health sciences program is slated to move into the hospital for the fall 2021 semester, if all preparations are completed by then.
With all of the changes being made at the college, seven committees have been formed to cover policy and planning, finance, academics, community engagement, campus facilities development, athletics and student life.
These are exciting times at Bluefield State College. All of the new initiatives currently underway bode well for the future of the institution. The push for a university status designation, in particular, would have a transformative effect upon the college if approved.
We applaud all involved in these ongoing efforts to enhance Bluefield State College.
