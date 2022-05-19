Another institution of higher learning in our region has achieved university status. Bluefield State College will officially become Bluefield State University on July 1.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission approved the university status designation for Bluefield State on May 19, setting the stage for the mid-summer transition.
“We can promise we will have fireworks,” Bluefield State President Robin Capehart said of the all-important move to university status.
The Bluefield State College Board of Governors embarked on the quest for a university designation three and a half years ago. Since that time, Bluefield State has completed all of the necessary requirements to become a university, the Higher Education Policy Commission found.
Capehart said those requirements included offering a graduate degree program and meeting a standard of credentialed faculty.
The next step in the process came on Thursday when the board of governors met again. At that meeting, Capehart said the leadership team voted to recommend the creation of Bluefield State University at 12 a.m. on July 1. That date and time aligns with the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year and the start of the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
“We expect a historic and exciting celebration to be held in the days leading up to July 1,” Capehart said. “Details of these events will be forthcoming.”
This is indeed a historic step for Bluefield State, and an important move that will bring further growth and visibility to the Bluefield-based campus. Expectations also will be greater, as correctly noted last week by Capehart.
Furthermore, the move to university status should provide an enrollment boost to the campus as well.
We applaud all involved in helping Bluefield State College achieve this important milestone. Come July 1, we will join the greater Bluefield community in celebrating the creation of Bluefield State University.
