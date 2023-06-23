A new travel guide showing potential tourists what Mercer County has to offer is another sign of how the county and other parts of southern West Virginia is appearing more and more on social media.
Uniquely Appalachian West Virginia, which is distributed by the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, tells guests about the places to see, the local restaurants and the things to do in Mercer County. The magazine is available at West Virginia travel centers and it can be requested online.
Tourism has become an important local industry which is continuing to grow. Entrepreneurs started opening restaurants and stores as well as creating new lodging when the the Pocahontas Trail, Mercer County’s branch of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail, opened 12 years ago. Existing resorts have expanded while new ones have been established. Vacant homes, vacant businesses and even a vacant bank have been converted into ATV lodging for the thousands of tourists coming to enjoy the trail.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail is not Mercer County’s sole attraction. The scenic beauty of Pinnacle Rock State Park, Camp Creek State Park and Pipestem State Park and Resort brings in tourists wanting to get closer to nature. Zip lines, hiking trails, water parks and festivals give visitors plenty of things to do. Work is underway to expand trails for hiking, bicycle riding and horseback riding. Kayaking along the Bluestone River is another activity which is being explored.
History is a big part of the county’s tourism package. People coming to the Town of Bramwell, for instance, can see the amazing mansions that coal barons built for themselves and their families more than 100 years ago. Local museums gives visitors opportunities to explore the region’s colorful past. Existing restaurants have expanded and new ones have opened as the ATV tourists seek new experiences. Tourists can also see the wares of local artisans, visit local stores they won’t see anywhere else and visit local venues such as the restored Granda Theater and the Princeton Railroad Museum on Mercer Street’s historic district.
The Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau has done a lot to make the county more visible to adventurers all over the country. Besides publishing magazines and tourism brochures, the bureau has embraced the modern Information Age by reaching out on social media platforms that make Mercer County’s assets visible on everything from laptop computers to cellphones.
The new travel guide even has QR codes that readers can scan on their cellphones and use to reach the bureau’s website.
Tourists don’t wander around when they look for venues. They want a clear destination and lots of information about that destination in advance, and the bureau and other promoters of Mercer County are giving them exactly what they want.
