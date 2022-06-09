There are times when you see things you didn’t expect to see when you go out on a job. That’s what happened when I visited the Mercer County Airport last week.
About 10 private planes brought around 20 volunteers to Mercer County so they could board a caravan of vehicles going to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Powaton. Members of the Smokehouse Pilots Club in Leesburg, Va. partnered with the Best You, Best Me organization and ProJet Aviation in Leesburg to bring food and other supplies to McDowell County’s needy. The participants flew to southern West Virginia at their own expense so they could avoid hours of driving.
Within an hour, there were enough planes parked on the tarmac for a civilian air show. Some could carry one pilot and a passenger. Others were flying SUVs that could haul plenty of luggage and a motorcycle, too.
By far the most fascinating aircraft to arrive was a vintage Howard DGA-15. I quickly learned that DGA stands for “Damn Good Airplane.” The only DGA-series airplanes I had seen before that moment were toys.
Built in 1943, the red plane was still rugged and airworthy as well as spacious. I half-expected General Eisenhower or Indiana Jones to climb out when it landed. I was told later that the owners of such vintage aircraft are considered custodians who preserve it until another custodian takes on the responsibility.
That DGA-15’s visit wasn’t the first time that historic planes have landed at the Mercer County Airport. Years ago, a World War II bomber, a Martin B-26 Marauder, landed there when it had engine trouble. Well, word spread quickly about the visitor and many people came out to see it. The fact so many people came convinced the bomber’s owner, the Confederate Air Force, to later send two more World War II bombers, a B-17 Flying Fortress and a B-24 Liberator, to the airport.
I was living in Brushfork when the B-17 came to Mercer County. One morning, I was getting ready to leave for work when I heard a rumbling I couldn’t identify at first. Then I recognized the sound.I had heard it only in old movies and World War II documentaries.
I went outside and saw that B-17 climbing into the sky, its four engines putting out a roar that must have been heard for miles. To this day, it’s still one of the most majestic sights I’ve ever seen.
Thousands of people came out to see the bombers and speak to the local veterans who had experience with them. I interviewed one B-17 ball turret gunner who lived in Bluefield. He could remember the day when he saw a German jet fighter. We don’t think anything about seeing a jet today, but it was an incredible experience for him. A plane without propellers was unheard of back in the 1940s.
I asked him what seeing that jet felt like. He replied, “It was like seeing a flying saucer.”
Another veteran who greeted the airport’s visitors was a fighter pilot. He told me about what his superiors told him to do if he was ever shot down over Germany. He was told that if you have to surrender, surrender either to the German civilian police or members of the Luftwaffe, the German air force. Members of the Luftwaffe would feel honor bound to protect fellow pilots. He was also warned not to surrender to the Nazi SS; members of that infamous unit would execute him. Surrendering to the Hitler Youth was an even worse option.
Seeing that DGM brought back a lot of pleasant memories. The Mercer County Airport is still a good place for such events, and I’ll be ready to go the next time a car show, an air show or both are staged there.
