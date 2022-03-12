West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has never been shy about tooting his own horn. Some have gone so far as to describe the Republican governor as a modern-day P.T. Barnum, particularly in light of recent stunts, including holding up Babydog’s rear end to television cameras during a shameful moment at the end of his State-of-the-State address back in January.
Of course, an effective governor also is expected to market and showcase his or her state, even if that means occasionally crossing the line between professional marketer to showman. To his credit, Justice never misses an opportunity to highlight good news over the bad.
Such was the case last week when Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate had fallen to 4.1 percent for January, breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the fourth consecutive month.
“It’s hard to get tired of all this winning over and over again,” Justice bragged in a news release celebrating the good news. “As governor, my number-one responsibility is to make sure our state’s economy is doing well and to make sure our state’s people have jobs – and we are absolutely knocking it out of the park with both.”
Justice says the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 21 straight months. According to data from the governor’s office, the number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,700 in January, while total employment grew by 2,700 over the month.
It is certainly good to hear that more people are finally returning to work. But it is also too early to declare victory, as many state businesses are still struggling to fill open vacancies.
In recent weeks, Justice has repeatedly referred to a “rocket ship ride” that state residents are on. We didn’t realize that we were on a rocket ship ride, as Justice alludes, but we do certainly welcome news of improving economic conditions in the Mountain State.
As more people return to the work force in West Virginia, the closer we inch to a post-pandemic sense of normalcy.
Let’s continue to celebrate the good news in West Virginia, while also avoiding the unnecessary theatrics.
That includes treating all animals, including “Babydog,” with the respect and love that they deserve.
