For small-business owners in West Virginia and nationwide, health care is one of the biggest issues — and costs — impacting their business. Employers strive to provide high-quality, comprehensive and flexible health care coverage for their employees. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it is a critical tool for employers to recruit and retain a talented workforce.
That is why employer-sponsored health insurance is so important to protect — and also why West Virginia businesses are rightfully wary about efforts to disrupt the current health care insurance marketplace by enacting some form of government-controlled health care. One-size-fits-all health care insurance proposals like the public option would have a tremendous, negative impact on employers and employer-sponsored health care plans.
Because the public option would have the full financial backing of the U.S. government — paid for by taxpayers, mind you — private and employer-sponsored plans on the market today would likely be unable to compete. One by one, these plans would begin to disappear as private insurers exit the marketplace. That would leave employers with fewer options and less flexibility to provide their employees with the coverage they have come to rely on.
Not only that, but we’d all be paying more through higher taxes. Some estimates show that the public option could require a massive payroll tax increase, resulting in an additional $2,300 in taxes taken out of the pocket of the average American worker. More taxes for fewer options and less flexibility hardly seems like a good trade-off.
While it might sound good on paper, in reality, the public option doesn’t work as its supporters would have you believe. Washington is the only state to experiment with a public option health care system so far, and instead of lowering costs, premiums are five percent higher than the plans that were available through the individual marketplace.
All West Virginians should be wary of putting the government in charge of health care. Our lawmakers should focus on improving the system we have today rather than trying to undermine it with the public option.
Bill Cole
Bluefield
