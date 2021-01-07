All is perfect in the universe and within self and “I go with the flow of life” trying to replace hate or fear with love in our psyche. To have our political leaders come with hate does not help the democratic America with love and oneness of divine spirit (angelhood).
In the presidential debates, love and oneness of divine spirit (angelhood) is the answer and healer of us humans. President Trump has been bombarded by hate from the Democrats for 5 years in which love and respect of each of us angels with a physical body cannot be the love that we really are eternally.
I do not believe in being “eye for an eye” is the answer for us as we do not need this now in the world of chaos and illusion. Unconditional love for everyone is our answer now and always. Jesus states that most humans “know not what they do” with coming with hate and separation instead of love and oneness as this is “the way the truth and the life.”
Our political leaders need our help to know the “way.” The real power of love is a “given” for us and we can use it unless we forgot.
Creed Matthew Cooper,
Princeton
