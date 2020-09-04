Hard to believe it’s been that long, but it was the summer of ‘69. Woodstock. Charles Manson. A man on the moon.
The best, and worst, of human potential.
I remember watching Neil Armstrong taking that first step on our black & white TV, and it all seemed surreal. How is that even possible?
Well, a few days after that happened I heard these words: “I don’t believe a word of it.”
That is what Uncle Warner said when I walked up to his cabin to pay him a visit way back in the mountains where he spent most of his time, away from civilization, and away from his wife. I never knew which was more important for him to be away from.
“If it had happened, the moon would have turned red and the world would end,” he said with absolute certainty.
I had heard that expression about the moon turning red, which I think is in the Bible somewhere.
It was big news, of course, so even Uncle Warner had made the long walk out of the hollow to his house to watch it with his wife, so it had to be big news for him to do that.
“I ain’t ready for the world to end,” he said very matter-of-factly. “So I’m happy it ain’t real.”
He believed, without a doubt, the whole moon landing and men on the moon was all fake.
“That’s right from Hollywood,” he said. “They’re pulling the wool over everybody’s eyes, tryin’ to beat the commies.”
Uncle Warner paused, pulled out his Bugle tobacco and rolling papers and in an instant, it seemed, was blowing out a plume of smoke, which dissipated quickly into the crisp, clean mountain air.
“It’s in the Good Book,” he said.
For whatever reason, I had uncles on both sides who were preachers, and some who just wanted to be preachers, like Uncle Warren, who I don’t recall every stepping foot into a church.
The real preachers, like Uncles Raymond and Sherman, were good ones. Booming voices and toe-stompers behind the pulpit, gentle giants of men anywhere else.
Uncle Warner liked to sit on a stump at his cabin and let the words fly, while my other preacher-wanna-be Uncle Larney was the rocking chair porch preacher, quoting Scripture and giving the devil what-for to anyone walking by his house on the dirt road.
“If a man ever sets foot on the moon, that will be it,” Uncle Warner continued. “The moon will be as red as blood and the signs will begin. It’s all in Revelations.”
I had read Revelations, and I couldn’t remember anything about the moon, but the signs, yes, and they were a little frightening.
Of course, I was just old enough to think I knew something and too young to really have a clue about much of anything. So I decided to tell him that, no, it really did happen. We actually blasted into space with men sitting on top of a rocket, then the rocket detached and the spaceship kept on going, with part of it landing on the moon, then taking off and returning to the spaceship.
But when I started explaining it all, I thought, my gosh, it does sound like baloney, something you’d see in a science fiction movie.
So I understood to a degree his skepticism.
Yet, I had no doubt the moon landing was real, and I insisted to him it was, but Uncle Warner would not budge.
“No, it ain’t real,” he said. “The moon did not turn red and we’re sittin’ here talking.”
That was one of those conversations I looked back on as I got older and realized it had quite an impression on me, mainly because it taught me a valuable lesson. Uncle Warner believed what he said. Period.
Since then I have met many people who had views that in essence were contrary to reality. They had no intention of changing their minds regardless of how far from reality it may be, and they had no desire to recognize facts or even seek them out.
The lesson learned was, when that happens, there is absolutely no need to get upset, argue or try to convince them they may be wrong. They have created the truth they want to believe, even if it doesn’t fit into reality.
“You’d be surprised how many people violate this simple principle every day of their lives and try to fit square pegs into round holes, ignoring the clear reality that Things Are As They Are.”
– The Tao of Pooh
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
