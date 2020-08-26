As if we didn’t already have enough problems to deal with during our pandemic-disrupted summer, now vandals are causing unnecessary trouble for the region.
Just within the past week, three state parks in Mercer County have been vandalized and an important navigation system at the Mercer County Airport was damaged by gunfire. The latter incident is a federal offense that is now being investigated by the FBI. The individual or individuals responsible for the damage to the airport faces up to 20 years in prison upon arrest and conviction.
All three state parks, Camp Creek State Park, Brush Creek Falls and Pinnacle Rock State Park, were vandalized at some point over the weekend.
Signs were torn down at Brush Creek Falls, a roof was ripped off of a kiosk at Pinnacle Rock and signs at Camp Creek were thrown into the water. Tables were overturned at Brush Creek Falls and a picnic shelter was damaged at Pinnacle Rock. State officials, along with local authorities, are investigating the damage to the three parks, according to County Commissioner Greg Puckett.
“I am at a loss,” Puckett said of the act of vandalism. “We are spending so much time and effort into trying to beautify our county. Cleaning it up not only for the people who come and visit but also the people who live here. For such senseless vandalism to happen, it is just disheartening. We are better than this. So we’ve got to start acting this way.”
We agree. It is shameful to think that vandals would attack our state parks, particularly now during the pandemic. These parks provide a crucial close to home getaway for area residents, and allow for social distancing. Those individuals responsible for this senseless destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The same can be said for the individual or individuals who decided to open fire upon the Mercer County Airport. A VHF omnidirectional radio range navigation system that pilots use when approaching the airport has been shot at more than once by vandals, according to Airport Manager Clint Ransom. The latest gunfire incident was reported Sunday.
“The building there that houses all the computer equipment and the generator and batteries, they’ve shot that building on multiple occasions; and a couple of the bullet holes have passed all the way through the steel door to the other side of the building,” Ransom said. “They came out of the concrete at the back, the blocks on the back.”
Besides inflicting material damage, vandals shooting at the navigation equipment can also endanger lives.
“I think they probably don’t have an understanding of what the building is and what that tower does,” Ransom added. “A sign on it says ‘Tampering with This Equipment Could Result in Loss of Life.’”
When fog, storms and other inclement weather conditions make seeing difficult, pilots relying on their aircrafts’ instruments use the airport’s navigation system to line up on the runway and to navigate between airports. Despite Sunday’s damage, the VOR tower is once again functioning at the Mercer County Airport. So, at least, that is some good news to report.
An airport is a federal facility. Anyone who brandishes a firearm, or fires a weapon at an airport, is subject to federal law. Even more troubling is the fact that vandals are targeting the navigation system that pilots depend upon for a safe landing when approaching the Mercer County Airport.
Now that federal authorities are on the case, it is our hope that the individual or individuals responsible for these dangerous acts of terror at the airport are located, apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of federal law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.