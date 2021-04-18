Just when you thought it was safe to travel on the West Virginia Turnpike again, the safety of motorists is now threatened by an asinine decision to increase the speed limit along a notoriously dangerous eight-mile stretch of the toll road in Mercer County.
With no advance warning to the public or the press, the state Department of Transportation inexplicably moved last week to increase the speed limit to 70 mph at Camp Creek. And the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the agency charged with overseeing the 88-mile turnpike, is apparently OK with this dangerous decision.
Unbelievable!
This is the same section of I-77 at Camp Creek where 12 lives were lost between 2016 and 2018, including four members of the Gilley family from North Carolina. Of those 12 total fatalities, nine involved tractor-trailers in that area, where a steep hill and sharp curve make travel particularly treacherous.
But even before 2016, this menacing stretch of the turnpike was a common location for crashes, many of which have been fatal over the years.
Common sense dictates that motorists should slow down and drive with extreme caution at Camp Creek.
That’s why the Daily Telegraph, and the Gilley family, fought so hard two years ago to get the speed limit lowered at Camp Creek, along with the implementation of other safety measures in the area. In addition to having the speed limit lowered to 60 mph, new guardrails were erected in the median and two flashing chevron warning lights were installed at the top of the steep hill and in the middle near the curve to warn motorists of the dangers ahead.
But now, without any regard to public safety or consideration for the families of those who have lost loved ones at Camp Creek, the state has inexplicably opted to raise the speed limit at Camp Creek back to 70 mph.
This unconscionable decision is a direct affront to common sense and a threat to the safety of motorists traveling on I-77.
It’s a move that simply defies logic.
Equally disappointing is the fact that no one from the Parkways Authority board is protesting this move, including local authority members Mike Vinciguerra of Bluefield and Bill Seaver of Princeton.
Have Vinciguerra and Seaver already forgotten about all of the lives that have been lost on I-77 at Camp Creek over the years?
We demand the Department of Transportation to take immediate steps to reverse this horrific decision.
Lower the speed limit at Camp Creek back down to 60 mph before more lives are lost.
No more debate. No more studies. Just lower the speed.
