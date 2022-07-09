A new report recently released by the nonprofit DigDeep reinforces what we already know. There are still many Americans who are lacking a clean and reliable source of public drinking water, and some of those families live right here in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
This problem is still an unacceptable reality for our region despite the passage of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill earlier this year by Washington lawmakers. In fact, according to the DigDeep study, at least 2 million Americans still don’t have running water or even a working toilet at home.
These water access issues disproportionately impact low-income families and those living in rural areas — communities that have been largely excluded from past investments in water infrastructure, according to the report.
“Closing the water access gap will help correct these inequities, and directly benefit underserved communities,” the DigDeep study concludes.
If the name DigDeep sounds familiar to you, there is a reason why. The California-based nonprofit recently worked with the Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank in McDowell County on a water distilling solar panel project at the Kimball-based pantry.
The DigDeep study found households without water and sanitation access spend an average of $15,800 a year more than other households in health care costs, the Associated Press reported. Purchasing bottled drinking water costs a family an average of $1,350 a year — an estimated $291 million for all households living without access across the country, the study said.
In many cases, those costs amount to more than that household’s annual income — an unacceptable outcome.
According to DigDeep, families living in places like West Virginia spend hours each week hauling water from streams, wells, or grocery stores. As a result, they have a higher risk of waterborne disease, diabetes, physical injury and acute mental stress.
Why are there so many families in America — and right here in West Virginia and Virginia — who are still lacking basic access to public drinking water?
The DigDeep study should be viewed as a call to action by local, state and federal lawmakers. It also should serve as a reminder as to why every penny expended from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill should go towards real infrastructure.
