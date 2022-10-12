If you would like to sample food from different countries, and interact with international students enrolled at Bluefield State University, please mark Saturday, Oct. 22, on your calendar. That is the date of the newly expanded UN (United Nations) Celebration at Chicory Square in downtown Bluefield.
The university is teaming up with the city for the first time to host the local UN celebration.
Bluefield State University has hosted the event for several years, but this year’s gathering will be a joint effort between the university’s International Student Organization and city officials. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Chicory Square and will feature food from various countries as well as other cultural features, according to Professor Sudhakar Jamkhandi, coordinator of the BSU Office of International Initiatives. He was joined by City Manager Cecil Marson in making the event announcement earlier this month.
“For this event we wish not only to showcase the different countries represented by all of our international students, and we hope to have at least 15 to 20 countries’ cuisines featured. We also invite anybody in the community to share their cuisine,” Jamkhandi said. “We hope there will not only be food but plenty of colorful clothing and wonderful music that will entertain everybody who is present.”
The celebration is a fundraiser for the International Student Organization, and students from other universities are invited to participate as well.
“Some of our international students at Bluefield State University are our best athletes and some are our best scholars,” Marson said. “I have been the beneficiary of being overseas quite a bit and I was treated very well as an American. I think it’s really important for Bluefield and for West Virginia to do the same for our international students.”
Marson hopes the community will benefit from the gathering.
“One of the best things about Bluefield is we are very welcoming,” he said. “We owe these international students a lot for coming here and getting educated with us and teaching us as well.”
Part of Raleigh Street beside Chicory Square will be closed for the event on Oct. 22 and tents will be set up in the area. There will be a small charge for the food samples to raise funds.
The idea is to promote peace and understanding, according to Jamkhandi.
It should be a wonderful event. Area residents are urged to participate, and to show their support for our local international students and Bluefield State University while also having an opportunity to enjoy an event with international flair.
