Years ago, a popular television show proclaimed, “The truth is out there.”
The truth, as fans of “The X-Files” may recall, was about UFOs and little green men.
It was a popular TV show back in the day that lasted for nine seasons. There were even two big-budget “X-Files” movies released on the big screen, and two new seasons of the show were released a few years ago.
The show’s mythology dealt with a vast government conspiracy to cover-up the existence of aliens and UFOs.
It was all just entertainment, of course, and nothing to be taken seriously.
Back then, I’m talking about the ’90s, Hollywood actually did a decent job of entertaining us without inundating us with political and social messaging — as they do now.
Fast forward to the year 2023. Suddenly UFOs — now officially dubbed “unidentified aerial phenomena” — is a trending topic and the focus of many print, online and television news reports.
Isn’t that wild?
Just last month, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified before Congress and claimed the U.S. was concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers UFOs. The Pentagon promptly denied those claims.
Yikes. Wasn’t the evil Cigarette Smoking Man doing the same thing (reverse engineering UFOs with the help of shape-shifting aliens) on “The X-Files?”
Whether you choose to believe those claims or not is up to you. But one thing officials aren’t denying is the fact that there has been an apparent uptick in UFO sightings in recent years. Or at the very least, more people seem to think they are seeing something unusual in the skies above.
The same goes for an uptick in media reports about UFOs.
Just five or six years ago that wasn’t something a journalist would normally write about. Nor would the government or the U.S. Congress be openly talking about or holding hearings on UFOs.
Then along came the pandemic, and the world as we once knew it suddenly was flipped upside down.
Now I’m reading regular stories about UFOs and extraterrestrial sightings on news outlets like CNN and Fox News.
I mention CNN and Fox News because they represent two extremes — the extreme left and the extreme right. And both have done their fair share of UFO stories in recent months.
As far as I can tell, CNN isn’t blaming the aliens on Trump and Fox News isn’t blaming Biden for the otherworldly visitors. At least not yet.
Gosh. It almost feels like an episode of “The X-Files.”
But the obvious question would be is there a scientific (or logical) explanation for what folks think they are seeing.
For example, remember that slow moving Chinese spy balloon that was allowed to float across much of the country before it was finally shot down by the Biden administration.
Now I would imagine someone could have looked up in the sky, saw the Chinese spy balloon, and mistaken it for a UFO. Right?
So, perhaps there is a logical explanation for some of the other things people are seeing in the sky. The first assumption most logical folks would make is that they are seeing some type of military craft — either domestic or maybe even foreign.
Well you might say a foreign military craft shouldn’t be flying in American airspace, and I agree. But the spy balloon was allowed to gently float across much of the country before it was finally shot down.
I’m still skeptical about most UFO claims, even those grainy, blurry videos shot from the cockpit of military aircrafts that purport to show an unidentified object moving at speeds that shouldn’t be possible. But just exactly what is that black, blurry image, the videos purport to show?
If they aren’t some type of military craft, perhaps they are something from the private sector? Or maybe, just maybe, they are space crafts from outer-space or another dimension.
Well the last assumption certainly requires a leap of faith, doesn’t it?
It seems a little strange to think that visitors from outer space would be so busy spying on us right now without making any attempt at first contact. Right?
So there is likely a logical explanation for what folks think they are seeing.
Congress can hold hearings on UFOs if they want. Fox News can write stories about people who claim they saw aliens in their backyard if they choose to do so. And CNN, if they try hard enough, can probably find a way to blame all of this on Trump.
So there you go. I’m sure the truth is out there. If not, maybe one day we will figure it out on our own.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.