Now that Republican Governor Jim Justice has officially announced his candidacy for the Mountain State’s U.S. Senate seat, all eyes are on incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin, who has remained silent to date about his 2024 plans.
After months of teasing a potential race against Manchin, Justice made his campaign official late last month. The popular governor enters the 2024 contest with momentum. However, he isn’t the only Republican hoping to unseat Manchin.
U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-3rd District, also has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Manchin in 2024. So Justice would need to defeat Mooney first in the Republican primary before a contest against Manchin can begin.
Manchin, the last Democrat standing to hold a statewide office in now heavily Republican West Virginia, has yet to announce his plans, only saying he will wait until the end of this year to make a decision. In a vaguely worded statement last month, Manchin said, “I will win any race I enter.”
That leaves the door open for a couple of possibilities, including a re-election bid to the U.S. Senate.
Manchin’s name also is frequently mentioned as a possible presidential candidate. But if he were to run as a Democrat (or even an independent or third-party candidate), he would need to declare soon and begin building the necessary infrastructure for such a high-profile race.
The most likely scenario for Manchin is another U.S. Senate bid. But that won’t be easy.
In 2018, Manchin narrowly won re-election to the U.S. Senate by about 20,000 votes, turning back a strong challenge from Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. But a lot has happened since that time which could complicate a 2024 re-election bid for the incumbent Democrat. For starters, the state is even more red today than it was in 2018.
Other factors working against Manchin, at least in West Virginia, is his support for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, and the fact that he voted twice to impeach former President Donald Trump, who remains popular in the Mountain State.
Justice, on the other hand, has been criticized by some conservatives for his willingness to lock down businesses, schools and churches during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic without the prior approval of the Republican-controlled state Legislature.
Justice’s second term as governor ends next year and he cannot run for re-election by state code. Perhaps his best campaign tool at the moment is his popular pet, “Babydog,” who was front and center during his U.S. Senate campaign announcement last month.
It should be interesting.
With control of the U.S. Senate back up for grabs in 2024, a potential race between Justice and Manchin would certainly be one to watch.
Now that Justice has revealed his plans, everyone is waiting to see what Joe Manchin is going to do.
He could — as he claims — wait until later this year before announcing his intentions. But realistically a successful campaign needs to be launched sooner than later.
One thing is certain. The Mountain State’s U.S. Senate seat will be in play come 2024, and will have an important role in deciding which political party controls the legislative chamber two years from now.
