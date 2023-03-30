An event that brought the United States into World War II, the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, is known to most Americans, but fewer know about the link West Virginia has with this pivotal moment in our nation’s history.
The Imperial Japanese Navy hoped to cripple the U.S. Fleet stationed in Hawaii by launching dive bombers and torpedo planes from carriers north of the island chain.
A primary goal was to catch the fleet by surprise and at anchor in the bay. Among their targets was the battleship USS West Virginia.
The battleship was hit by at least seven torpedos and two bombs.
She started sinking, but her crew’s quick and skillful damage control kept her from capsizing. More than 100 members of her crew perished. Sixty-six of them were found when the ship was raised.
They had survived in air pockets until they perished, making the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Despite the damage, the USS West Virginia was raised, repaired and modernized. She returned to the Pacific combat zone in October 1944, participated in the pre-invasion bombardment of Leyte and fought at the Battle of Surigao Strait.
She helped thwart a Japanese attack on the invasion zone and participated in the last time when battleships fought each other with their big guns. Her 16-inch guns were fired at the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa as well.
A suicide plane known as a kamikaze struck her at Okinawa, but she stayed in the battle.
The final triumph of the battleship USS West Virginia came on Sept. 2, 1945, when she was among the Navy ships that sailed into Tokyo Bay and witnessed Japan’s unconditional surrender.
People in Mercer County and the surrounding area now have an opportunity to see a tangible reminder of that great ship and the sacrifices of her crew.
A few days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, one of the West Virginia’s life preservers was found floating in the bay and recovered.
Its present owners, the Kendrick family, have loaned it to the Those Who Served War Museum. Housed at the Memorial Building in Princeton, the museum displays uniforms, weapons and other military relics loaned or donated by veterans and their families.
The war museum offers residents many tangible links to the veterans who served their country in times of both war and peace. I
t is a place helping to preserve memories that need to be preserved.
Now is a good time to visit the museum and see this relic of the USS West Virginia and other reminders of the past.
The life preserver will be on display until late June, and then it will go to West Virginia University.
The Those Who Served War Museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
