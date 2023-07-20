I had just left the Mercer County Courthouse Annex last Friday when I got a text from Stacey Harman, the county animal shelter’s director. She asked if I could stop by the shelter.
Homeless dogs and cats had been overflowing into the shelter’s hallway, so euthanasia had to be considered. And the shelter’s personnel was doing everything possible to avoid that decision.
When I got to the shelter, I saw a full parking lot and when I went inside, there were people getting ready to adopt puppies and others seeing the dogs in the kennels. I could hear the dogs barking from almost a block away.
I spoke with Stacey about the situation and knew photographer Tara Wyatt was on her way to get some photos. I was halfway to Bluefield when Editor Samantha Perry called me.
I had to find a parking lot and pulled over. When I called Samantha, she said that she had an idea.
In the past, we’ve brought shelter dogs into the newsroom and made them honorary news hounds for a day to help promote adoptions. Samantha asked if I would get a puppy or dog, so, of course, I said yes and headed back to the shelter.
That’s how we met Tyson.
I asked about getting a small dog — I don’t want a big dog trying to climb into my lap while I’m driving — and I was led to Tyson, a little Terrier mix. He had been in a hoarding situation, so I thought he needed a break.
Loaned a leash, I led Tyson to my car while he excitedly sniffed around and, to my relief, relieved himself. When I opened my car’s passenger side door, he immediately knew what I was asking and hopped right in.
Tyson got about the important business of exploring my car. He got into the back seat, returned to the front seat and stood on the armrest so he could enjoy the air conditioning. I talked to him the whole time and I could tell that he was enjoying his field trip. He even tried to climb into my lap when we reached Bluefield, but quickly understood this wasn’t a good idea.
I got Tyson’s leash back on him and took him up to the newsroom where he was soon making friends. While I wouldn’t let him sit in my lap, Tara didn’t mind him sitting in hers while she was working.
Later, we took Tyson to the conference room where Tara could shoot some pictures. I was quickly reminded of the old adage about not working with children or animals. Sitting still for pictures wasn’t one of Tyson’s talents, but Tara managed to get some good shots.
Eventually, the moment I always dread had arrived. It was time to take Tyson back to the shelter.
Tyson took the return trip well, and he was warmly greeted when we got to the shelter. Our honorary newshounds often get adopted when people looking for a dog see their pictures in the newspaper. I was hoping that Tyson would have the same sort of luck.
I learned that following Monday that the shelter was putting off euthanasias because enough dogs and cats had been adopted the previous Friday and Saturday. I called Stacey Harman about doing a follow-up story, but I had one especially important question.
Was Tyson adopted?
Well, yes, he was adopted!
People usually hope for puppies or kittens when they seek new pets at an animal shelter, but adult dogs and cats are good choices, too. They’re usually housebroken and often socialized, too. Tyson was a great example. He signaled when he had to go outside and he was well-behaved despite being so excited with his field trip.
More homeless pets keep arriving at our local animal shelters, and I hope the adoption trend will continue. A new task force is exploring the possibility of establishing a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Mercer County, and that could help lower the region’s homeless pet population.
Tyson got a second chance, and hopefully other dogs and cats will get one, too.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.bdtonline.com
