I’m dealing with an unwanted neighbor. Make that two unwanted neighbors.
They are living on the front porch without my permission. And they have feathers.
It’s a different front porch, but the same problem. Birds building nests inside of hanging ferns.
Thanks to the pandemic, and the poor governing decisions of bad politicians, there have been supply disruption issues that continue to linger across the nation. Simply put it is still hard to find a lot of basic things. Hanging ferns apparently included.
I got lucky earlier in the season and found a few distressed ferns that were marked down at the mall. They quickly bounced back to life with a little sunshine, plenty of water and some plant food.
That was until the birds arrived.
Now the ferns have gone to the birds, quite literally.
Within a matter of days, my feathered friends were making nests in all three of the hanging ferns. I believe they prefer for their nests to be in higher locations, which makes hanging ferns an ideal target for birds.
I guess it is calming to realize that nature endures despite all of the chaos around us in this country and across the world.
Humans may have lost their ability to utilize God-given common sense, but our feathered friends haven’t lost their minds. They still know what they need to do to survive.
After living through a pandemic, mask mandates and government-ordered shutdowns, a bird’s nest should seem like a trivial issue.
But this isn’t my first encountered with my feathered friends.
I’ve dealt with this same problem on another front porch at another house.
I know the drill. Soon the nest will become the home for a family of baby birds. And it will take several weeks before those birds fly off for good from the nest inside of the ferns.
Until then, I can’t mess with or remove the nests. Not until all of the young birds are hatched and have flown away. In other words, it will probably be mid or late August before I get the ferns and my front porch back.
For now, every time I open the front door or walk on the porch, an upset bird starts chirping at me before flying away. Make that two birds.
Oh, and every time I look out the window, I see the bird sitting there in his nest in the middle of the hanging fern.
But at least the birds are friendly this time. Or I should say they have been friendly so far.
At that other front porch at that other house I mentioned earlier, there was an angry bird that tried to dive bomb attack me every time I stepped out on the front porch and near the hanging fern.
I was glad to see that bird, and all its children, fly away for good.
With hope the new birds won’t try to attack me. So far they simply act like they are annoyed with me.
Years ago, as a young teenager growing up in McDowell County, I remember a group of angry birds that would try to attack a cat we had.
I assume Claws killed a bird or two from their flock, and from that point on it was war between him and the birds.
Anytime they saw the cat, they would immediately attempt to perform a dive bomb attack on him.
It was kind of funny in a way, but I did feel sorry for the cat. He was outnumbered and fighting a losing battle.
Now, so many years later, the birds are an issue again.
After all, how dare I open the door and walk on the front porch.
It’s their front porch now, and their hanging ferns.
Oddly enough, there is a bird bath in the front yard, and I rarely see any birds in it.
At one point I thought about hanging a bird feeder outside, but the property already seems like a bird sanctuary. So why encourage more birds to populate the area?
Birds, and chipmunks, set off the house alarms on a regular basis. Along with the occasional stray cat.
I would try to feed the cats, by the way, but none of them stay around long enough for me to put any food out for them.
I guess they are simply passing through. It’s probably for the best given the number of birds that are attracted to the front porch.
Nobody wants a bad neighbor.
Thankfully, a bird that moves in with you is just a temporary neighbor. I won’t say bad, just unwanted.
But Mother Nature endures, and I’m sure in a few weeks everyone will fly away from the nest.
That’s the hope anyhow.
Charles Owens is the managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.