Wearing a dress was something Aunt Ebb could never wrap her head around, either in theory or practice.
Just made no sense to her because, she always said, it was too uncomfortable and limited her actions. Of course, it was indeed difficult to imagine her wearing a dress because of those actions, from fishing to hunting to mowing – well, about any vigorous outdoor activity.
All of her sisters embraced traditional roles and she had no issue with that at all. To Aunt Ebb, everybody should be themselves, the way God made them. No point in trying to be somebody you are not. And all of her sisters accepted who she was, sharing a love for each other that we can all envy.
I always think about this at Easter because I believe that may have been the occasion when her sisters ganged up on her and talked her into wearing a dress to church for the Easter service. I have written about this before because it was such a profound example of someone trying to be a person they simply are not.
Seeing her that morning was a pitiful sight. She was obviously miserable, such a sad face, and spent the whole time in church tugging at that dress, groaning, like she was being tortured. Well, she was being tortured.
The preacher, I think it was Russell O’Neal from Crab Orchard, was even distracted by her and lost his place several times.
We had “dinner on the ground” after the service but Aunt Ebb first made a beeline to her nearby trailer to change clothes. When she returned she was a different person. No, not different actually. She was back to being herself. And that meant smiling, laughing, hugging everybody, yakking it up and having a great time.
When I said her other sisters embraced traditional roles, that did not include Aunt Ruby, who was also her own unique person and did not give a gnat’s behind about “tradition.”
Yes, she was a housewife. And, yes, she raised four boys. She was a good cook.
But beyond that, Aunt Ruby also broke the family mold.
She was the comic, the prankster, the party girl who loved to have a good time and would dance a jig about anywhere at any time. She was always the life of any party.
She also rarely wore a dress and her routine outfit was pedal pushers, colorful shirt and a hat that resembled a golf visor.
Aunt Ruby also created an Easter story one year.
As we all know, Easter has traditionally been a service when many women don new dresses and wear their “Easter bonnets.”
We also know that it was the only service some people attended each year. Aunt Ruby was in that category, and she was traditional in the sense she liked to wear a dress, maybe the only time each year she did that.
This is a story I heard many times growing up, so it’s probably true.
On one Easter Sunday morning, Aunt Ruby put on her newly purchased red dress, ready to drive to church, which was a short distance away from where she lived on Pigeon Creek.
Her husband Boyd was at work at the Celanese and her boys walked to church, knowing their mother would be late.
Aunt Ruby finally left her house and slammed the front door, but discovered she had closed the door on the skirt of her new dress. She also discovered she had inadvertently locked the door and did have her key.
She was in quite a dilemma. Pulling on the dress so hard to dislodge it from the door could rip it, or at least I figured that was what she was thinking.
In the end, she stood there until church was over and one of her boys could enter through the unlocked back door.
Many years later, well after Aunt Ruby had died, her aged sister Aunt Angum and I were talking about the Easter story and she had a very worried look on her face.
I asked her about it and she said she knew she didn’t have many years left to live and didn’t mind dying at all, but she was afraid that, considering Aunt Ruby’s rather worldly and fun-loving lifestyle, she would not see her in heaven.
“I don’t think she was ever saved,” Aunt Angum said.
All I could tell her was that, as far as I was concerned, Aunt Ruby was a very good woman, never hurt a fly, had a God-given gift to make people laugh, and was as peaceful and happy as could be.
Hard to imagine she would be barred from heaven, so Aunt Angum and I agreed that God is good and just and we don’t’ make those calls.
I just hoped she was wearing that red dress when she greeted Aunt Angum.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.