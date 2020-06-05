There were 404 people who showed up during a two-day free testing period for COVID-19 last month at Bluefield State College. It took a few weeks to get all of the results back, but we now know that all 404 people tested negative for the virus. The news certainly provided a morale boost to the community, which is struggling to recover from a nearly two month long state-ordered lockdown that tested nerves and caused great financial harm to the region.
But the pandemic is still not over, and new cases of the virus continue to be reported in the coalfield counties. Many in the area would still like to know if they were exposed to COVID-19 during the winter or spring months.
Beginning today, residents of McDowell County will have an opportunity to participate in two days of free COVID-19 testing.
Today’s free testing will be held at the Tug River Health Clinic, which is located at 5833 Black Diamond Highway in the city of Gary. On Saturday, free testing will be available at the Keystone City Hall, which is located at 32509 Coal Heritage Road in the town of Keystone.
The tests will be administered between 9 a.m and 4 p.m. each day.
The testing is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s ongoing initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission. Despite the fact that McDowell County is a largely rural area, there have been six confirmed cases of the virus in the county since the onset of the pandemic back in March.
Today’s testing program is being spearheaded by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia National Guard and the McDowell County Health Department. The goal of the free testing program is to reach those individuals who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. It is available to all citizens, including asymptomatic individuals.
We encourage residents of McDowell County, particularly those who are concerned about the virus and whether or not they may have been exposed to it, to take advantage of this free two-day testing period. Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
