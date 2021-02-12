“Eve was framed.”
I saw that bumper sticker on the back windshield of an SUV recently and it reminded me of many conversations I have had over the years about the possibility of a method in what often appears to be chaos in our lives.
Or, as the popular saying goes, there are no coincidences. Most major changes in our lives are not by chance, but design.
The point is, of course, we are all trees but also part of a forest, and we play a role in the larger scheme of things that we don’t control and are incapable of understanding.
I remember the first time I started contemplating such things.
Can’t remember exactly how old I was, but I think about 8 or 9.
We lived on the old Route 460 near Oakvale in a small house not far from the road with a sawmill on the other side with a huge mountain of sawdust that had accumulated over the years.
Between the sawdust pile and the road was a wide enough spot for cars to pull over and it made a convenient place to stop and either pick someone or drop them off since there was no room on the other side of the road.
After visiting my Aunt Tham who lived not far down the road, she was going somewhere and pulled over to drop me off at our house.
As she pulled away I started to run across the road but in a split second, and for a reason I did not know, I stopped. Just as I did, a car zoomed by coming from the other direction.
I had not seen the car because Aunt Tham’s car had blocked the view.
It scared the daylights out of me. I surely could have been killed.
That incident came not long after a young girl I knew died in a house fire. The rest of her family survived.
The questions started for me then, as far as I can recall.
Why was it that, for whatever reason, I lived. The young, nice girl did not.
I experienced that same question later when my son came close to being hit by a truck. But he stopped in time, just like I did and for no apparent reason. Why?
Since then, I have experienced countless other, less profound, things, some small, some large, that have happened with no rhyme or reason at the time, but later seemed to be part of a puzzle that needed certain pieces to fall into place at the right time to reach an outcome that was good, an outcome that made sense.
On occasion, so many things fell into place it was difficult to conclude it was all random chance and had no meaning, especially when sliver linings were obvious.
In fact, those “things” that happen beyond our control are often followed by us making a decision, and those decisions become pieces of the puzzle as well. I guess it’s a matter of trying to make the right decisions as best we can at the time, never with any certainty of the eventual outcome.
We may not have a choice in what happens to us, but do have a choice in how we handle it.
I did learn along the way that it is always best to not get too upset over those unexpected and sometimes unwanted and frustrating things that happen because most of the time they really do seem to have happened for a reason.
Besides, life is indeed fleeting and dwelling on negativity can always lead to poor decisions.
We are only human and we can’t comprehend such a vast puzzle of life and death and everything in between, especially deaths of the innocent. We are left to rely on faith, however difficult that may be at times.
I have known people who did not believe in any higher or unknown purpose to life, who saw it all as chance, with any other explanation just “hocus pocus” or wishful thinking. But having faith is a choice we all make as well.
Maybe Eve was framed. Maybe we all are.
After all, none of us live in the Garden of Eden. But do we deserve to?
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
