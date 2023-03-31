I always am sad that my two youngest children did not get a chance to meet my Aunt Ebb.
She died before they were born, but my two oldest children did get to know her, and those memories, of course, are precious.
I enjoy sharing stories about her with my kids, and, well, I love to share those stories with everyone. She was simply a unique person, one that everybody who met her always remembers, and remembers very fondly.
Well, as long as they had a sense of humor and liked for people to be honest.
One of my sister’s favorite stories is when she introduced Aunt Ebb to a boyfriend she had at one time.
He carried around with him a reputation for being handsome and smelling good, from splashes of cologne I suppose.
When he met Aunt Ebb at a family gathering, let’s just say it took him a few minutes to adjust.
Aunt Ebb didn’t say anything at first, just looked him over carefully and leaned forward to smell him.
“They say you look good,” she finally said. “I don’t see it.”
After a pause to see what his reaction would be, which was one of puzzlement, she then said, “They say you smell good. But I don’t smell it.”
She paused again, then that little mischievous smile crossed her face and she started laughing and hugged him, so all was well.
But what he didn’t know was that she may very well have said that even without an element of humor.
Aunt Ebb always told the truth, and didn’t hesitate to do so, even when those who would hear it may cringe.
As we all know, children by nature are honest. They have not yet developed filters related to what the impact of what they say has on other people.
Their honesty is often very funny, if not always welcome, and at times excruciatingly embarrassing.
When my oldest son was 2 years old and my late mother-in-law visited, as soon as she stepped out of her car and reached down to pat him on the head like you would a puppy, he quickly looked up at her and said, “My daddy doesn’t like you.”
Yes, it was true. Just that little gesture of the head pat says it all as far as I am concerned about my feelings toward her.
But the point is, be careful what you say around children. And be careful what you do and even think. Their little minds absorb everything and they say things very matter-of-factly, so whoever hears it knows they are telling the truth.
And that was Aunt Ebb.
Whatever was on her mind came out, and it didn’t really matter what it was or who was around. When it did come out, there was no doubt it was the truth.
I don’t think she could have told a lie under any circumstances.
As a child growing up around her, there was certainly a measure of security with her honesty. Never any doubt about where I stood with her, and I knew if even an article of clothing was not quite right or I did anything at all wrong she would tell me straightaway.
Of course, she treated adults the same way.
The only criticism I ever heard about her in that regard, usually from my mother and her other sisters, was that there were times she really didn’t have to say anything. If you don’t have something positive to say, don’t say anything, they told her.
But Aunt Ebb didn’t seem to understand that. She preferred that people be totally honest with her, so it was like a Golden Rule issue.
Yes, there was no question she would volunteer honesty when she probably should not have.
Oddly enough, my oldest son is very much like her in that respect, not filtering what he says too much and just letting the truth out. He really doesn’t much care what people think about it.
I have over the years come to fully appreciate such honesty.
And I tell people close to me, including a recent conversation with my youngest son, to always tell me the truth, even if it does hurt my feelings or upset me.
I would much rather know the truth than live in a pretend world, which will invariably crash down on you at some point.
Not telling me the truth in the long run is far more hurtful.
Aunt Ebb never changed, thank God. Even when she was dying, she did not hesitate to tell the truth.
When a neighbor stopped by to pay his respects, she displayed that honesty.
She told him that after she died, she wanted to once again see her friends and family members in heaven. But she assured him that if he didn’t change his ways, that would not happen.
“You won’t make it, son,” she said sincerely and matter-of-factly.
He has since died.
And I wonder…
