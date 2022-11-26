A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the rising cost of food taking a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner this year:
• Chalk up another thing the Democrats did for us! — Larry T.
• Let’s see. I spent $150.00 a couple of days ago then another $142 today just to finish up outside of my bananas tomatoes, cucumbers, green pepper and stuff like that — Loretta C.
• Duh — John H.
• Thank you Biden — Lisa D.
• Yep. About $150 to feed a family of four for thanksgiving. Three years ago cost about $60.00 — Vern B.
On a story about former President Donald Trump announcing his third run for president:
• You go Trump! — Joann W.
• We sure need this man back in office. Our country has been in devastation ever since he left — Reva H.
• It’s about time we put a great man back in office .... — Cathy L.
• Yawning — Bell T.
• I would rather have four teeth pulled with no novocaine — Deb. M.
• If Trump is the Republican candidate I will vote for him, but as of right this minute I am for Ron Desantis! — Larry T.
On a story about Kevin McCarthy winning his nomination fight for House speaker:
• This is great news. Give the gavel to Kevin McCarthy. Let’s do this to theses Dems since they won the Senate. Let’s get it done. Pray folks that this happens — Brandy K.
• LOL — Kenneth P.
• Oh boy, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Nope, it’s beginning to look like a goodbye Nancy moment coming up! — Larry T.
• For the next two years America will watch as these House Republicans feast on each other! — Bill S.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about the Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles:
• Petroleum is in about everything we use day to day. It’s just an agenda and personally I’m
sick of it and sick of paying extra for everything — Lisa D.
• Just say no — Lynn S.
• It takes fossil fuels to make em people — Steve J.
• Hard pass — Richard G.
• I’m anti-gasoline, pro horse. These gas powered vehicles are taking jobs away from the horse and buggy market. I won’t let the advancement of technology sway me into giving up my horse — Neal V.
• No one believes the liberal agenda. Might as well quit pushing it — Brent S.
• Here is my best time to buy an electric vehicle! Never — Larry T.
• Bet they said the same stuff when Model T’s first came in the market — Bill S.
On a story about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she won’t seek a leadership position in the new Republican-controlled House:
• Thank you God — JoAnn W.
• Well hallelujah —Aimee B.
• Bye bye! Good riddance! — Judith D.
• Yes!!! — Suzie L.
• Wonderful! — Kaye K.
• Pelosi is the poster child for term limits alongside Mitch McConnel — Leslie B.
• Great — Connie L.
• Good. She needed to be out 20 year’s ago — Matthew S.
• Great now Mitch needs to — Dedra C.
• Good — Jeff P.
• Good, maybe now she will retire! — Tina K.
• I can barely talk but today I’m singing on facebook: “Na na na na, na, na, na, na, hey hey, Goodbye!” — Larry T.
On a story about Republicans winning majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives:
• Yahoo! — Mary C.
On a column by reporter Greg Jordan about his dislike of snow and winter:
• Amen — Jommie M.
• Me too, Greg. Me too — John M.
• With global warming we shouldn’t have snow? — Lisa D.
• It’s that time of year. 122 days till spring — Vern B.
On a story about area lawmakers, including Democrats Joe Manchin, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, all joining Republicans in the U.S. Senate to end the COVID national emergency declaration:
• It’s long overdue — Bill C.
