A significant number of political pundits and analyzers expected a red wave in the mid-term election a few weeks ago. Their projections were based on several factors. Inflation, possible recession, and the economy were the most important issues to voters; and historically, the party in power loses Congress in the first mid-term particularly if the president’s ratings are underwater, and Biden’s certainly were. Biden triumphed over Trump in 2020 and has defied history in 2022.
Donald Trump is the first official candidate for president in the 2024 election. He expected to make his announcement on the heels of a great Republican victory. Understand, Republicans did have a red wave in Iowa, Arkansas, and West Virginia. Governor Ron DeSantis won overwhelmingly in Florida. Not one incumbent Republican governor lost that ran.
Conversely, Republicans narrowly won the House after expecting a massive majority, lost their chance to regain the Senate, and dropped high profile races in Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.
Do you remember Trump’s comments about Joe Biden’s age in 2020? Trump will be as old as Biden was in 2020 as a candidate in 2024. Twenty-three percent of Congress is older than 70, but in 2020 only 16 percent of voters were over the age of 70. Is age a factor?
Many predict a crowded Republican primary will split the vote, and Trump’s base will propel him to victory. The most important question is, who would be Trump’s running mate if he won the primary?
That question is answered more easily by naming Republicans that probably will not be his running mate. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, definitely not.
Mike Pence? I think Pence has more backbone than Senator Ted Cruz who obviously has forgiven Trump for insulting his wife, and saying his father was involved in the assassination of JFK. Is it more difficult to forgive someone willing to instigate a mob to hang you? Can Pence separate himself from the corrupt antics of Trump while supporting their policy achievements if he runs against Trump in 2024?
Ron DeSantis? Trump has already taken some jabs at DeSantis realizing the threat he poses. Trump and DeSantis can’t be running mates if they both call Florida home. The governor certainly isn’t changing his residence. Also, DeSantis may defeat Trump if he challenges him in the 2024 primary.
Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, and Chris Christie? All three have presidential aspirations but could still be a Trump running mate if eliminated from the primary early enough. Except if Pompeo, Haley, and Christie go all in for the presidency, they will have to point out Trump’s flaws. Just to name a few; Trump lost the House in 2018, the Oval Office in 2020, and is blamed for the underwhelming performance of Republicans in 2022 mid-terms. Trump is under more investigations than you can shake a stick at, including the Jan. 6 attack against our democracy which is now under Special Counsel oversight. Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley also served under Trump which puts them in the same predicament as Mike Pence. Condemning Trump for being Trump while highlighting their aligned policy successes is a difficult line to walk.
Glen Youngkin? According to Trump, his name sounds too Chinese, and he is the only reason Youngkin is the Virginia governor. Youngkin would certainly be an idea running mate for Ron DeSantis though. This pair is possibly unbeatable in the 2024 general election because of their broad appeal beyond Trump’s base.
My first suggestion for a Trump running mate would be the Democrat who ran against Obama in the 2012 primary in West Virginia, Keith Russell Judd. He is a convict that won nearly 40 percent of the vote against Obama. Judd would have to change his party affiliation. No Problem. Jim Justice, the current governor of West Virginia changed from Democrat to Republican after being elected. Would Judd hesitate to ignore the Constitution, and the law, for Trump? After an election win Trump could pardon Judd, just as he did Steve Bannon for stealing money from the border wall fund.
After pardoning Judd, would Trump attempt to rescind the lawsuit settlement against Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pardon all the convicted criminals that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, and any criminal that will shower him with praise? Trump’s base will be jubilant if they defeat the Democrats, the only group that deserves no quarter because good things can be done with bad people and past atrocities forgiven provided they aren’t Democrats.
Few Republicans have condemned the recent dinner Trump enjoyed with antisemite Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, antisemite, white nationalist. Given Trump’s alignment with these two and previous evil influences, my only additional suggestion for Trump’s running mate needs no explanation. Darth Vader.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
