There are many relevant facts about President Trump’s handling of the pandemic, some good as Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s political columnist Smokey Shott wrote on Sept. 1. Obviously, Shott used a small brush to paint a narrow view of a broad landscape.
Trump began his downplay of the coronavirus by stating it would “disappear.” He repeated this assertion long after everyone else realized his foolishness. On Feb. 7 and 19, Trump surmised warmer weather would have a negative effect causing the virus to go away.
While Dr. Fauci was predicting, “...we’re going to see a lot more community-related cases,” on Feb. 27, Trump said, “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
According to reporting Trump has repeated this fallacy 32 times. As recently as June 25 when cases reached 40,000 per day, Trump made his assertion again — as Dr. Fauci estimated cases to climb to 100,000 per day. On August 5, Trump, when questioned, maintained the virus would “go away” as he pushed to reopen schools. Fauci has stated the coronavirus will not “ever completely go away.”
President Trump did the right thing creating a coronavirus task force with Vice President Mike Pence in the lead role. During a news briefing, Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci informed us about developing guidelines as the scientific community learned about COVID-19. Sure, the learning curve was in flux, but we learned and adapted. Not Trump. He continued to contradict the experts in one briefing after another. On July 28, Trump wondered during a news briefing why Dr. Fauci was so popular and he (Trump) wasn’t. It wasn’t personality, Mr. President. It was fact versus fiction.
The task force news briefings ended shortly after President Trump embarrassed himself by suggesting using ultraviolet light and disinfectants inside the body. Hydroxychloroquine, anyone? More medical misinformation from Dr. President Trump.
Trump’s early travel restriction on China was the correct move. Democrats, always ready to criticize, wrongly accused Trump of xenophobia. Trump claims it was a complete travel ban from China while the truth is it was a partial ban. Thousands were still admitted into our country from China during the partial ban.
Trump used the Defense Production Act to prohibit vital medical supplies hoarding. Many requested he use the same DPA to encourage labs across America to develop a more rapid response to testing. Trump stated on March 6 and again on May 11, “Anybody that needs a test, gets a test.” Waiting seven to 14 days for test results was inadequate and made tracing nearly impossible. We lagged the rest of the modernized world early on with testing and tracing. Trump insisted that more testing led to more cases, so test less. Logically, because of testing, cases could be revealed and isolated. Cases exist whether exposed or not. We finally developed testing with quicker results, except Trump and the FDA recently enforced limiting testing. Good gracious, Charlie Brown.
Trump refused to endorse masks and end mass gatherings. Sure, protesters are as wrong as Trump for not wearing masks. Dozens of Secret Service agents were ordered to self-quarantine after Trump’s Tulsa rally in June when testing revealed positive virus cases. He gave his Republican National Convention speech on the White House South Lawn to a mostly mask-less audience. The next day, Trump held a New Hampshire rally with the same indifference to the safety of loyal followers.
During the RNC, why did Republicans spend four days repainting a fictional Trump as we suffer his perplexing portrait of America? We understand his views of women. We heard his words after Charlottesville. We know he divides Americans rather than lead and heal social injustice scars. We have heard his lies and read his disgusting tweets, even witnessing more than 20 lies during his speech on the South Lawn. We have endured this pandemic under his failed leadership while he and his conspiracists blame everything but COVID for more than 185,600 American deaths! Why paint him otherwise? Just embrace or reject his chaos.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
